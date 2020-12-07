Retailers move last-order dates forward for Christmas as delivery delays are expected

Retailers are warning shoppers to get their orders in as soon as possible. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The surge in demand of online shops for Christmas is expected to cause issues for delivery systems.

This year, more than ever, people have been shopping for Christmas gifts online.

Due to the pandemic and different levels of lockdown leading up to the festive period, people have been ordering online instead of heading into their local high street shops.

In fact, it has been estimated an extra 200million parcels will be processed this year.

While retailers and courier services are working hard to get everyone's packages to them, this year there is expected to be some delays in deliveries.

Some retailers have bought their last-order dates forward. Picture: Getty

Many stores have now moved their last-order date forward, while others are warning customers of potential delays.

Customers are being encouraged to start and finish their Christmas shopping sooner rather than later.

It has been estimated an extra 200million parcels will be processed this year. Picture: Getty

We know that Topshop, The White Company and Agent Provocateur have moved their last-order date from December 23 to December 21, while Evans Cycles are telling customers to place their Christmas orders by December 17 at the latest.

There's no change for New Look's last-orders date, but they have told customers delivery dates are "subject to change during our busy periods".

The White Company have warned customers there could be delays of up to 14 days on deliveries, while other retailers are getting rid of their next day delivery options.

Topshop, for example, have got rid of 'express to home' and 'express to parcel shop' service as well as next day delivery.

Customers are being encouraged to start and finish their Christmas shopping sooner rather than later. Picture: Getty

David Jinks of courier firm ParcelHero said on the matter: "Given the strain on delivery services already, we won’t be at all surprised if many more retailers change to even earlier final order dates as Christmas nears."

He added: "Some retailers are struggling in the face of unprecedented demand."

Of course, bad weather closer to Christmas Day could also cause delays in deliveries.

Mr Jinks said: "It’s too early to say if it will snow at Christmas, but we can forecast a delivery meltdown if stores don’t pull back final order dates dramatically."

