You can now buy a cat-proof Christmas tree designed to keep your baubles safe

Sorry cats, your bauble-chasing days are numbered. Picture: Getty

By Emma Gritt

Cats are cute, but their naturally inquisitive nature means they're quite often making a fait bit of mess... especially at Christmas.

For most cat owners, the sound of a Christmas tree tumbling to the floor is something they hear multiple times throughout December.

But there is now a solution, a cat-proof Christmas tree.

Cats love nothing more than clambering up the tree to take a closer look at the shiny baubles and tinsel, often sending decorations smashing to the ground, or leaping off and taking the whole tree down with them.

The new cat-proof Christmas tree manages to keep everyone happy, furry and non-furry.

Read more: Mum reveals how to make posh bauble wreath for less than £12

The cat-proof tree has no lower branches, meaning cats are less likely to attack baubles. Picture: ChristmasTrees.co.uk

It's a Nordman Fir, grown in the Scottish Borders, which has everything humans want from a real tree - soft rich-green needles, bushy branches and is almost scentless - but with one crucial difference.

The lower branches have been carefully removed, to keep your decorations high enough above the ground, and to provide space away from your cat’s swinging paws.

Read more: How to listen to Heart Xmas on DAB and Global Player

Christmas is the best time of year for inquisitive cats. Picture: Getty

It costs from £129.99 and is available in heights of seven and eight feet, meaning that even if your cat wanted to attack that twinkly decoration, they'd need to really put some effort in to it.

The team at Christmastrees.co.uk say: "Your feline friend can be a delight for most of the year, but at Christmas those claws can be a menace.

"A tree lovingly decorated with family baubles and swinging tinsel will prove an irresistible temptation.

"That’s why we’ve produced our cat-proof Christmas tree. So you can decorate your tree without stress, knowing your baubles are out of harm’s way."