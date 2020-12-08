England's four new coronavirus hotspots at risk of moving into higher tiers

8 December 2020, 08:01

60 per cent of England have seen a fall in COVID rates
60 per cent of England have seen a fall in COVID rates. Picture: Getty/PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

While most of England has seen a fall in COVID-19 cases, four counties are at risk of moving into a higher tier as cases of the virus increase.

New data has revealed that 60 per cent of England has seen cases of coronavirus fall in the seven days leading up to December 3.

However, there are four areas that have not seen a decrease, and in fact have seen figures jump in those seven days.

READ MORE: Everything we know about the Covid ID vaccination cards

Some areas may be at risk of moving into tier 3 on December 16
Some areas may be at risk of moving into tier 3 on December 16. Picture: Getty

These 'coronavirus hotspots' are at risk of being moved into a higher tier next week when the Government plan to review the restrictions.

The areas are Basildon, Brentwood and Runnymede – all currently in tier 2 – and Medway, which is already in the highest tier, tier 3.

Basildon, Brentwood, Medway and Runnymede have recorded a jump in COVID-19 cases
Basildon, Brentwood, Medway and Runnymede have recorded a jump in COVID-19 cases. Picture: Getty

The data found that Basildon's number of new cases jumped from 544 to 731 in a week, which equates to 390.5 cases per 100,000 people.

Brentwood's cases jumped from 121 to 192 from the last seven day period, with their currently being 249.3 cases per 100,000 people.

Medway, which is already in the toughest tier, currently has the highest rate in England with a massive 1,691 new cases of the virus recorded in the area in the seven days to December 3.

The final 'hotspot' where figures have risen is Runnymede, after new cases jumped from 128 to 246 in the seven day period.

The three tier system will be review on December 16
The three tier system will be review on December 16. Picture: Getty

While nothing has been confirmed, the new data could mean these areas are moved into higher tiers, except Medway, which is of course already in the highest possible tier.

For Basildon, Brentwood and Runnymede, moving into tier 3 from tier 2 will mean pubs and restaurants closing for everything but takeaways, and a ban on meeting people outside your household indoors or outdoors in a private garden.

In tier 3, people can meet in groups of six outdoors, but only in public places such as parks.

However, all non-essential shops, gyms, leisure centres and hairdressers are allowed to remain open in tier 3.

READ NOW: Matt Hancock says coronavirus vaccine means tiers will loosen as soon as March

Latest News

See more Latest News

Millwall players still plan to take a knee before QPR clash despite boos at Derby game

Ghislaine Maxwell losing hair and weight from 'punitive' prison conditions, lawyer says

UK & World

Christmas lights sales up 238% as households put up decorations early

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Matt Hancock bursts into tears on Good Morning Britain over first vaccine jabs

Matt Hancock bursts into tears on Good Morning Britain over first vaccine jabs

TV & Movies

Frances and Patrick won the Euromillions last year

Winners of £115million Euromillions jackpot reveal they've given half away

Lifestyle

Test your festive song knowledge with this fun quiz

Can you guess the Christmas songs from the emojis? Try our tricky festive quiz

Christmas

The mum-of-two's DIY project looks incredible, and it only took her a day

Mum makes gorgeous festive arch for her front door for just £41

Christmas

We are counting down the days to Christmas

Jamie & Amanda's Sleeps 'til Santa: Here are the lyrics to sing-a-long at home
Mark Wright is getting the Christmas Party started from Monday 7th December

You're invited to Mark Wright's Christmas Party... Monday-Thursday 7-10pm