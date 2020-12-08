England's four new coronavirus hotspots at risk of moving into higher tiers

60 per cent of England have seen a fall in COVID rates. Picture: Getty/PA

By Alice Dear

While most of England has seen a fall in COVID-19 cases, four counties are at risk of moving into a higher tier as cases of the virus increase.

New data has revealed that 60 per cent of England has seen cases of coronavirus fall in the seven days leading up to December 3.

However, there are four areas that have not seen a decrease, and in fact have seen figures jump in those seven days.

READ MORE: Everything we know about the Covid ID vaccination cards

Some areas may be at risk of moving into tier 3 on December 16. Picture: Getty

These 'coronavirus hotspots' are at risk of being moved into a higher tier next week when the Government plan to review the restrictions.

The areas are Basildon, Brentwood and Runnymede – all currently in tier 2 – and Medway, which is already in the highest tier, tier 3.

Basildon, Brentwood, Medway and Runnymede have recorded a jump in COVID-19 cases. Picture: Getty

The data found that Basildon's number of new cases jumped from 544 to 731 in a week, which equates to 390.5 cases per 100,000 people.

Brentwood's cases jumped from 121 to 192 from the last seven day period, with their currently being 249.3 cases per 100,000 people.

Medway, which is already in the toughest tier, currently has the highest rate in England with a massive 1,691 new cases of the virus recorded in the area in the seven days to December 3.

The final 'hotspot' where figures have risen is Runnymede, after new cases jumped from 128 to 246 in the seven day period.

The three tier system will be review on December 16. Picture: Getty

While nothing has been confirmed, the new data could mean these areas are moved into higher tiers, except Medway, which is of course already in the highest possible tier.

For Basildon, Brentwood and Runnymede, moving into tier 3 from tier 2 will mean pubs and restaurants closing for everything but takeaways, and a ban on meeting people outside your household indoors or outdoors in a private garden.

In tier 3, people can meet in groups of six outdoors, but only in public places such as parks.

However, all non-essential shops, gyms, leisure centres and hairdressers are allowed to remain open in tier 3.

READ NOW: Matt Hancock says coronavirus vaccine means tiers will loosen as soon as March