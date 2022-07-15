UK weather: How hot will it be on Monday and Tuesday next week?

15 July 2022, 12:12

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Met Office red weather warning: What will the temperature be next week in the UK? Forecast for London, Manchester, Belfast and Swansea revealed...

The Met Office has just issued a red weather warning from Sunday this week (July 17) to Tuesday (July 19).

This means experts predict ‘population-wide’ health effects, which could ‘lead to serious illness or danger to life’.

There is also a high risk to transport links, heat-sensitive systems and equipment overloading.

The hot weather will continue next week on Monday and Tuesday
The hot weather will continue next week on Monday and Tuesday. Picture: Getty Images

Met Office chief meteorologist Paul Gundersen, said “Exceptional, perhaps record-breaking temperatures are likely early next week, quite widely across the red warning area on Monday, and focussed a little more east and north on Tuesday.”

But what will the temperature be next week? Here’s what we know…

How hot will it be on Monday next week?

On Monday, the hottest weather will be in London where temperatures will reach 39C by 4pm.

According to the Met Office, the peak of the temperatures in other places across the UK are as follows:

  • Manchester - 34C
  • Plymouth - 32C
  • Birmingham - 36C
  • Norwich - 37C
  • Hull - 35C
  • Belfast - 29C
  • Newcastle - 28C
  • Glasgow - 27C
  • Aberdeen - 21C
  • Cardiff - 35C

How hot will it be on Tuesday next week?

Again, London will see the worst of the heat with a whopping 40C predicted for the afternoon.

According to the Met Office, the peak of the temperatures in other places across the UK are as follows:

  • Manchester - 36C
  • Plymouth - 27C
  • Birmingham - 37C
  • Norwich - 38C
  • Hull - 38C
  • Belfast - 26C
  • Newcastle - 32C
  • Glasgow - 29C
  • Aberdeen - 27C
  • Cardiff - 33C

The red weather warning has urged people to only call 999 in an emergency and to call 111 if at all possible.

It reads: "An exceptional hot spell on Monday and Tuesday leading to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure.

"Population-wide adverse health effects experienced, not limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat, leading to serious illness or danger to life.

"Delays on roads and road closures, along with delays and cancellations to rail and air travel, with significant welfare issues for those who experience even moderate delays."

