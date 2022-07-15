How hot will it be on Monday next week?

On Air Now
15 July 2022, 12:12
Met Office red weather warning: What will the temperature be next week in the UK? Forecast for London, Manchester, Belfast and Swansea revealed...
The Met Office has just issued a red weather warning from Sunday this week (July 17) to Tuesday (July 19).
This means experts predict ‘population-wide’ health effects, which could ‘lead to serious illness or danger to life’.
There is also a high risk to transport links, heat-sensitive systems and equipment overloading.
Met Office chief meteorologist Paul Gundersen, said “Exceptional, perhaps record-breaking temperatures are likely early next week, quite widely across the red warning area on Monday, and focussed a little more east and north on Tuesday.”
But what will the temperature be next week? Here’s what we know…
On Monday, the hottest weather will be in London where temperatures will reach 39C by 4pm.
According to the Met Office, the peak of the temperatures in other places across the UK are as follows:
Again, London will see the worst of the heat with a whopping 40C predicted for the afternoon.
The red weather warning has urged people to only call 999 in an emergency and to call 111 if at all possible.
It reads: "An exceptional hot spell on Monday and Tuesday leading to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure.
"Population-wide adverse health effects experienced, not limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat, leading to serious illness or danger to life.
"Delays on roads and road closures, along with delays and cancellations to rail and air travel, with significant welfare issues for those who experience even moderate delays."