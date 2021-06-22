UK weather: June 'monsoon' to soak Britain before heatwave returns

Rain is set to batter Britain this week. Picture: PA Images/Getty Images/Met Office

After a hot start to June, the country will continue to be lashed by rain this week.

We might have enjoyed a sunny start to June, but it looks like there’s even more rain heading for the UK.

According to forecasters, low pressure and winds sweeping in from the Atlantic will bring a 'European Monsoon'.

Up to three inches' rain are due to fall over the next two weeks in the West.

The UK is staying wet and windy this week. Picture: PA Images

The Weather Outlook forecaster Brian Gaze told The Mirror: “The 'European monsoon' is seeing westerly winds return, bringing rain, after being absent in warm and dry conditions which started summer.”

While a Met Office forecaster added: “It will be cooler than recently, with rain at times on Monday and Tuesday morning in the South, and from Wednesday in the North.

“Rain is probable later in the week away from the West, with next week likely to have settled spells interspersed with unsettled spells.

“From July 4 to 18, many areas will see warm weather, with periods of generally settled conditions.”

It's a notably cold start for mid #June, especially for parts of northern England and Scotland where skies are clear, with an air #frost in a number of places 📉 pic.twitter.com/LuRJ9LqrfR — Met Office (@metoffice) June 22, 2021

Heading into Tuesday, parts of southern England will see persistent rain, while the rest of the country could get the odd showers.

The rain should ease off as we head into the week, with Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern explaining: "The changeable Atlantic weather is starting to approach as Tuesday ends heading into the northwest of the UK.

"These fronts are running into high pressure, so initially that means they are fairly weak affairs.

"But as high pressure starts to lose its influence, these fronts become a bit more energetic, especially this one approaching later in the day across north and northwest Scotland.

"Low twenties, 24C is possible, but turning wetter later on Thursday as that more active feature pushes further into the north and northwest of Scotland."

Hopefully the grey weather won’t last long as a heatwave could be heading for the UK next month.

According to Netweather, July will see the mercury climb to 27C degrees as warm air sweeps in from the Azores.

Netweather’s temperature charts are based on GFS model data and the pictures turn dark red at the start of next month, showing high pressure coming in from France.

While the south east of England looks to be the warmest - reaching the high 20s - the rest of the country could also see the mercury climb into the high teens and early 20s.

The forecast states: “There is a signal for pressure to become relatively high to the east of the UK which may result in rather warmer weather establishing especially in the east of Britain, with winds blowing from the south or south west, and potential for thundery outbreaks.”