UK weather: Schools forced to close as snow hits Britain and temperatures drop to -10C

18 January 2023, 07:59 | Updated: 18 January 2023, 08:05

Snow has been falling across the UK
Snow has been falling across the UK. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

More snow is forecast across the country today as temperatures continue to fall.

Temperatures in the UK have plummeted over the past few days, with some places seeing lows of almost -10C.

Last night, forecasters recorded a low of -9.8C in the village of Topcliffe in North Yorkshire, making things very chilly.

But as well as icy conditions causing travel chaos, snow has also fallen across huge areas of the country.

An amber warning for snow in the north of Scotland, between Aberdeen and Inverness, was issued yesterday.

Expect more snow in some areas of the UK
Expect more snow in some areas of the UK. Picture: Alamy

On Tuesday, this severe weather forced a large number of schools to close due to unsafe conditions.

Numerous schools across Cornwall were affected by the snowy conditions, with Brannel School, CHES Academy, Newquay Tretherras and Nine Maidens Academy among those shut.

In the Highlands in Scotland, a large number of schools were also affected, including Avoch Primary, Broadford Primary and Bun-Sgoil Ghàidhlig Phort Rìgh.

A few in Aberdeenshire also had to close their doors including Bracoden School, Crudie School and Fyvie School.

Many schools have reopened their doors this morning, but it's important to check the website before you head off.

Snow is expected to cause more travel chaos
Snow is expected to cause more travel chaos. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, yellow warnings for snow and ice are in place for most of Northern Ireland and parts of the North West, South West, Midlands and Wales until noon today.

According to the latest Met Office forecasts, light snow is forecast for many areas this morning, with Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan warning this cold snap could continue.

He said: “This is a cold spell lasting around five to seven days so I think by the weekend if you’re living in Scotland or Northern Ireland, you will feel it getting a bit milder – but it will remain cold in England and Wales.

“It may well take until the early part of next week for temperatures to return to normal across England and Wales.”

