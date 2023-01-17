Stacey Dooley gives birth to first child with Kevin Clifton as she shares sweet name

Stacey Dooley has revealed she's given birth. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Strictly Come Dancing's Stacey Dooley has given birth to her first child and revealed her adorable name.

Congratulations are in order, because Stacey Dooley has welcomed her first daughter with partner Kevin Clifton.

The Strictly Come Dancing star announced she had given birth to a beautiful baby on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, the 35-year-old shared a sweet snap of a letter which read: "Minnie's parents”.

She added in the caption: "Our Daughter is here. My little masterpiece! I'm COMPLETELY OBSESSED. Love you Minnie, Love you Kev x"

“Congrats to you both ❤️❤️,” Alex Scott said, while someone else wrote: “Ah congratulations my love! Minnie ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

“Ahhh Stacey and Kev. Lovely news. Congratulations darlings xxx,” a third person wrote, while a fourth added: “Oh my gosh CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU BOTH!!! I’m so glad she’s arrived safe and sound!!! ❤️❤️❤️.”

This comes after Stacey announced her ‘penultimate day of work’ with a snap of her baby bump.

"My penultimate day of work before the baby comes,” she said.

"I haven't got a steriliser yet, but I have got this completely impractical bag for expectant mothers so DON'T WORRY, (I'm gonna be great at this clearly).”

The happy couple met on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2018 and have been happily loved up ever since.

Announcing their pregnancy, they said: "Gaaaaaaang..... We are having a baby! So bloody delighted. Kev, you're magic, I love youuuu," she wrote.

Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley have welcomed their first baby. Picture: Instagram

"(Was becoming impossible to hide and if one more person asks me if I've had my tits done in LA I'm gonna scream)."

She added: "Here goessssssss!"

Kevin also shared the big news to his Instagram, sharing a post of the polaroid with the caption: ""We're having a baby!

"And I think my girl @sjdooley looks beautiful pregnant.”

