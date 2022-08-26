Stacey Dooley announces she's pregnant with Kevin Clifton

26 August 2022, 13:05 | Updated: 26 August 2022, 13:20

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton are expecting their first baby
Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton are expecting their first baby. Picture: Instagram/ Kevin Clifton - Stacey Dooley/ BBC
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton are expecting their first baby together.

Stacey Dooley, 35, has announced she is pregnant.

The TV presenter is expecting her first child with partner Kevin Clifton, 39, four years after meeting the Strictly Come Dancing professional on the hit dancing show.

Stacey announced their wonderful baby news on Instagram, sharing a picture of herself holding her growing baby bump.

Writing a message to fans, Stacey said that she was "so delighted" before telling Kevin that he was "magic".

Stacey Dooley said she is 'delighted' to be pregnant
Stacey Dooley said she is 'delighted' to be pregnant. Picture: Instagram/ Stacey Dooley

She wrote: "Gaaaaaaang.....We are having a baby! So bloody delighted. Kev, you're magic, I love youuuu."

Stacey added: "Was becoming impossible to hide and if one more person asks me if I've had my t**s done in LA I'm gonna scream. Here goessssssss."

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton met during Strictly Come Dancing 2018
Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton met during Strictly Come Dancing 2018. Picture: Alamy

Kevin shared a similar picture on his own Instagram page, writing: "We’re having a baby! And I think my girl @sjdooley looks beautiful pregnant."

Stacey and Kevin first met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 when they were partnered up together.

They ended up winning the series and later started dating before moving in together.

Since announcing their baby news, friends and family have been congratulating the couple.

Kevin's fellow Strictly Come Dancing pro Dianne Buswell commented: "Congratulations", while Laura Whitmore wrote: "So delighted for you guys! Congrats."

Read more:

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Brittany and Josh and Briana and Jeremy's children are cousins as well as brothers

Twin sisters who married twin brothers raising their kids together

Lifestyle

Phillip Schofield underwent surgery on his eye to help with eye floaters

Phillip Schofield undergoes 'pioneering and costly' surgery for 'debilitating' condition

The patient went all the way to the Emergency Department because of their dandruff

Patient went all the way to A&E about dandruff, medic reveals

Lifestyle

Adrian and his neighbour paid thousands to stop dangerous drivers from using their road

Pensioner spends £8,000 installing speed bumps to stop dangerous drivers

Lifestyle

Gladiator is returning with a 'new generation of super-humans'

Gladiators to return to TV next year

TV & Movies

Here's what we know about the Married at First Sight UK 2022 couples

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Are any of the couples still together?

TV & Movies

A man found this huge spider in his home in Manchester

Man finds huge 'monster' spider lurking in the shadows of his UK home

Lifestyle

Ashley Cain refuses to cut his beard as daughter Azaylia 'used to grab it'

Ashley Cain refuses to cut his beard as daughter Azaylia 'used to grab it'

Nick Kyrgios being sued by Wimbledon spectator who he complained about during the 2022 Men's Final

Nick Kyrgios sued by Wimbledon spectator after claiming she was 'drunk out of her mind'

News

Eurotunnel Le Shuttle passengers had to walk through a service tunnel to escape

Eurotunnel passengers stranded underground 'for five hours' after train breaks down

Lifestyle

Amy Walsh and Toby-Alexander Smith announced their engagement this week

EastEnders actor Toby-Alexander Smith and Emmerdale's Amy Walsh announce engagement

Couple with 40-year age gap still happily married after 17 years

Couple with 40-year age gap still happily married after 17 years

This Morning

Spider season is almost here, are you ready?

Spiders preparing to invade your home as mating season approaches

Lifestyle

Ekin-Su and Alison Hammond are among fan favourites to replace Laura Whitmore as Love Island host

Who will host Love Island after Laura Whitmore quits show?

TV & Movies

Laura Whitmore announced she is stepping down as host of Love Island

Laura Whitmore quits as host of Love Island

TV & Movies