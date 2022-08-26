Stacey Dooley announces she's pregnant with Kevin Clifton

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton are expecting their first baby. Picture: Instagram/ Kevin Clifton - Stacey Dooley/ BBC

By Alice Dear

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton are expecting their first baby together.

Stacey Dooley, 35, has announced she is pregnant.

The TV presenter is expecting her first child with partner Kevin Clifton, 39, four years after meeting the Strictly Come Dancing professional on the hit dancing show.

Stacey announced their wonderful baby news on Instagram, sharing a picture of herself holding her growing baby bump.

Writing a message to fans, Stacey said that she was "so delighted" before telling Kevin that he was "magic".

Stacey Dooley said she is 'delighted' to be pregnant. Picture: Instagram/ Stacey Dooley

She wrote: "Gaaaaaaang.....We are having a baby! So bloody delighted. Kev, you're magic, I love youuuu."

Stacey added: "Was becoming impossible to hide and if one more person asks me if I've had my t**s done in LA I'm gonna scream. Here goessssssss."

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton met during Strictly Come Dancing 2018. Picture: Alamy

Kevin shared a similar picture on his own Instagram page, writing: "We’re having a baby! And I think my girl @sjdooley looks beautiful pregnant."

Stacey and Kevin first met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 when they were partnered up together.

They ended up winning the series and later started dating before moving in together.

Since announcing their baby news, friends and family have been congratulating the couple.

Kevin's fellow Strictly Come Dancing pro Dianne Buswell commented: "Congratulations", while Laura Whitmore wrote: "So delighted for you guys! Congrats."

