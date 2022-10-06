Stacey Dooley proudly shows off baby bump after announcing pregnancy

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton shared their expecting baby news with their friends. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton announced they were expecting their first baby earlier this year.

Stacey Dooley, 35, looked incredible on Wednesday evening as she visited the set of Kevin Clifton's new show.

The TV star, who announced she was pregnant in August this year, dressed in a purple two-piece which allowed her to proudly show off her growing baby bump.

During the event, Stacey was reunited with many of the Strictly Come Dancing professionals, including Jowita Przystal, Nancy Xu, Janette Manrara, Joanne Clifton and Aljiaz Skorjanec.

Stacey won the dancing show back in 2018 alongside her boyfriend Kevin, who was the professional dancer she was paired with for the series.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton pose with Maisie Smith, Max George and Craig Revel Horwood. Picture: Getty

Now, the couple are expecting their first baby.

The pair announced the pregnancy back in August this year on Instagram, telling fans they were "delighted" to be expecting.

Stacey Dooley celebrates her baby news with the professional dancers from Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: Getty

Kevin Clifton places a loving hand on Stacey Dooley's baby bump at the Strictly Ballroom show. Picture: Getty

In pictures taken from the opening night of Strictly Ballroom, Stacey can be seen chatting to Maisie Smith and her boyfriend Max George, a celebrity couple who competed in last year's Strictly Come Dancing.

In other snaps, Stacey is surrounded by the professional dancers who are pointing at her baby bump with delight.

Stacey Dooley proudly shows off her growing baby bump in a purple co-ord at the Strictly Ballroom show. Picture: Getty

Stacey and Kevin looked loved-up during the event, with the professional dancer kissing his girlfriend on the head at one point before touching her baby bump.

