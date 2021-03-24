Is Stacey Dooley married to Kevin Clifton and how long have they been together?

Stacey Dooley has been with boyfriend Kevin Clifton since 2019 - here's the lowdown on their relationship.

Stacey Dooley has returned to screens with brand-new show This Is My House - and the show sounds absolutely incredible.

The BBC series is a bit of a mixture between Would I Lie To You? and Through The Keyhole, and sees four contestants claim to be the owner of the house - with a panel of celebs tasked with guessing which of them is telling the truth.

Read more: Come Dine With Me looking for contestants to take part in new series

Stacey Dooley is the host of the show, which starts on BBC One on Wednesday 24 March.

Many viewers may be wondering who Stacey is dating - here's the lowdown on her relationship with boyfriend Kevin Clifton.

Stacey and Kevin have been dating since 2019. Picture: Getty

Who is Stacey Dooley's boyfriend? Is she married?

Stacey and Kevin have been dating since 2019.

Kevin was Stacey's professional dance partner when she took part in the sixteenth series of Strictly Come Dancing, which she won.

We don't know if the pair are married, but rumours have previously circulated that they tied the knot after fans spotted what appeared to be a wedding ring in a photo from 2020.

Stacey and Kevin confirmed their romance in 2019. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Dooley

The couple tend to keep their relationship private, and Stacey previously opened up about their decision to do so in an interview with the Guardian.

Read more: How can you watch The Flight Attendant in the UK?

She said: "Kev and I have agreed not to go into too much detail about our private lives because you can’t really indulge that and then ask for privacy.

Stacey and Kevin tend to keep their relationship private. Picture: Instagram/Kevin Clifton

"That's why we've turned down interviews that have offered us tens of thousands of pounds."

Kevin and Stacey confirmed they were together in April 2019 with a loved-up photo posted to social media.

After they won Strictly, Kevin paid tribute to his dance partner, saying: "Thanks to Miss Stacey Dooley, I can finally say I’m the Strictly champion after six years of trying. It’s a miracle."

NOW READ:

Shadow and Bone: trailer, release date and everything we know about the Netflix series