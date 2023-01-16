UK weather: Met Office warns snowstorms could bring travel chaos as temperatures drop to -10C

Met Office has warned heavy snow is on the way. Picture: Getty Images/Met Office

By Naomi Bartram

Met Office forecasters have predicted snow and ice are heading for the UK this week.

Drivers have been told their morning commute could take a bit longer this week.

The Met Office has issued warnings all over the UK for this week for snow and ice as temperatures take a dive.

Snow flurries started to fall across the country overnight, including as far down as Kent and Essex.

Meteorologists went on to issue snow warnings for Brighton, Chichester, Canterbury and Dover between 2am and 8am this morning.

Snow could be hitting the UK in days. Picture: Getty Images

Now, more snow and ice warnings have been added for Northern Ireland, Northwest England, and North Wales.

The warning is in place for 24 hours from midday today, with forecasters predicting as much as 10 centimetres of snow could fall over higher ground.

The Met Office said: "A few centimetres of snow are likely at low levels over a given 24-hour period, with the potential for 10-15cm above 200 metres, especially across parts of the Highlands. Ice will be additional hazard, especially Tuesday night."

As we head into the week, the mercury is set to fall as low as -2C in London, -3C in Edinburgh and some parts of the Scottish Highlands will even drop to -10C.

Flurries of snow could hit parts of the UK this week. Picture: Alamy

The forecast for the next few days states: “Cold with wintry showers, mainly across northern and western Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of Wales and western England.

“Widely cold on Wednesday and Thursday with wintry showers, especially in the north and west. Some areas dry with sunny spells. Some rain in the west later Friday, dry elsewhere.”

Forecasters are also warning people to take care as there may be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Meanwhile, public transport will also be affected, with trains and buses likely to be delayed.

