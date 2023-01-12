UK weather: Britain to be hit by 'hours of heavy snow' within days

Snow could be hitting the UK in days. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

Meteorologists have warned there could be a cold snap on the way, bringing snow.

With temperatures dropping over the past few days, parts of the UK are set to be hit by snow within days.

According to Snow Forecast's weather map, the icy weather will kick off in the north of Scotland with the Glencoe Mountain resort seeing 17cm of the white stuff this week.

Temperatures will also be dropping to a very chilly -6 degrees in the area and a further 8cm of snow falling on Friday night.

The Nevis Range is also predicted to see 16cm and the Scottish mountain range of Cairngorm will be covered by 15cm of snow.

Snow could be hitting the UK in days. Picture: Getty Images

Over the weekend, the snow will travel down to Cumbria with 6cm predicted in the Lake District on Saturday and another 12cm on Monday.

And things could head even further south the following week, with meteorologists predicting three hours of showers as far down as Coventry.

There could be up to 1cm falling near Manchester, growing to 5cm on the Scottish border, while southern and central parts of the country could also see a dusting of 1cm.

Jim Dale, from British Weather Services, has said the weather will take a cold turn on Tuesday January 17, as he told Express.co.uk: "We have a temporary wintry spell next week - with some snow further north, maybe Wales.

“But at the moment it comes and goes, it'll last two to three days. Some temporary disruption is likely but it is too early for details."

Forecasters have predicted there could be snow over the next few weeks. Picture: Alamy

This comes as the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for rain from 9pm on Wednesday until 5pm on Thursday across large areas of South West England, Wales, Herefordshire and Shropshire.

The Environment Agency has issued 35 flood warnings and 114 flood alerts for areas across England.

Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern told the Mirror: “With all that wet weather coming in, there are concerns, particularly for those areas that have already seen so much rain across western England and Wales.

“The wettest weather is likely to see 60-80 mm falling across the Brecon Beacons and Exmoor.”

Read more: