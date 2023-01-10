Dutch supermarket introduces checkouts for people who like to chat

The supermarket chain (not pictured) has introduced 'chatty checkouts' to help end loneliness. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The initiative has been put in place to help tackle loneliness in the community.

A Dutch supermarket has introduced 'chatty checkouts' in a bid to help the elderly feel less lonely.

This comes after research found that 50 per cent of people aged 55 and older experience loneliness.

In order to help the community, the Jumbo Supermarket in Vlijmen bought in a Kletskassa, or 'chat checkout', which is available to customers who are not in a rush and looking to have a chat with their cashier or others in the queue.

This initiative was first introduced back in 2019 as part of the Dutch Government's One Against Loneliness Campaign.

50 per cent of people aged 55 and older experience loneliness (stock images). Picture: Getty

Following the success of the chatty checkouts in Vlijmen, Jumbo have said they will build 200 of these lanes in their supermarkets across the entire nation.

The supermarket chain also introduced a 'chat corner' in their stores where elderly people can meet and talk to locals and volunteers of the Alles Voor Mekaar Foundation.

Jumbo supermarkets are extending their chatty checkout initiative across 200 more stores. Picture: Alamy

Speaking of the initiative, Colette Cloosterman-van Eerd, who is CCO of Jumbo, said: "Many people, especially the elderly, sometimes feel lonely.

"As a family business and supermarket chain, we are at the heart of society."

She went on to explain: "At Jumbo we want to be more than just a place where you do your shopping. For example, we help our stores by means of a manual to signal loneliness among customers and to set up local initiatives.

"Several stores also have a chat corner where customers can grab a nice cup of coffee and chat with neighbours."

