Stranger pays for mum's £140 Tesco shop in act of Christmas kindness

Beth was doing her weekly shop at her local supermarket in Liverpool. Picture: Getty

The mystery bill payer said she wanted to 'bless' people in the community this festive season.

A mum-of-seven was left utterly "gobsmacked" after a stranger paid for her £140 weekly shop at Tesco.

Beth, 49, revealed the Christmas miracle took place in Liverpool after one of her daughters was asked by a mystery women if she believed in Santa Claus.

The stunned parent, who has five adopted children, explained her little one told the unknown lady that she did think Father Christmas was real.

Just moments later the generous do-gooder approached the checkout and picked up the family's entire bill.

The mystery woman insisted on paying for the family's £140 food shop. Picture: Getty

Explaining the incredible act of kindness to the Liverpool Echo, Beth said: "The kids were helping me put things into bags and a lady came over and spoke to one of my children.

"She said 'Do you believe in Father Christmas, or Santa?

"My daughter would probably say yes to anything because she probably didn't understand, said she did. She then said, well I'm going to pay for your shopping.

"I was a little bit gobsmacked and said no, no don't worry, and said all the British things you would say and she said, no, no, no, no I want to pay for your shopping."

But the anonymous woman wouldn't take no for an answer, or even reveal her identity to the grateful family.

"She insisted on paying, she wouldn't tell us why. She wouldn't tell us what her name was," continued Beth.

"She said she was a banker and she'd had a good year and that she wanted to bless some people.

"She said she'd done it a few times and off she went, and that was it. I gave her a hug and that was it."

Beth said she was "gobsmacked" by the act of kindness. Picture: Getty

It seems the Christmas miracle came just at the right time for the busy mum as Beth revealed times were tight for her family.

"My husband's been on strike recently and not been paid for strike days at the moment. Things have been a lot tighter at the moment, but she wouldn't have known that.

"We were just incredibly appreciative of it, it was very timely. It was £140 as well it wasn't a little shop as well, she knew that already though.

"When I run it back in my head I think I should've done this and that, but because I had my kids and my husband, I didn't really have time to process it really.

"If I could speak to her again I'd just tell her how incredibly grateful I am. It was just incredibly kind and thoughtful, especially in this world where people just take and take for themselves and are so inward looking.

"I'd want to tell her how much it's really blessed us as a family, not just in possessions but it's given us a real sense of joy and such a lovely feeling over the weekend.

"I saw a really lovely side of humanity, when everything is so negative out there at the moment."

Read more: