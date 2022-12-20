Dad books 6 flights to spend Christmas with flight attendant daughter

Hal Vaughan booked multiple flights so his flight attendant daughter Pierce Vaughan could spend Christmas with her family. Picture: Facebook/Mike Levy

A man joined his flight attendant daughter on all her flights over the Christmas period so she didn’t have to spend it away from her family.

A dad has gone viral after he flew on a Christmas Eve flight just so he could spend the festive day with his daughter.

In a Facebook post from 2018 that has now been shared thousands of times, fellow passenger Mike Levy said he sat next to a man who opened up about his unusual holiday season.

Hal Vaughan paid for six flights so daughter Pierce Vaughan was surrounded by her family on the big day.

“I had the pleasure of sitting next to Hal on my flight back home,” Mike said in the post that has been shared more than 27,000 times.

Mike Levy shared this photo of Mike Levy. Picture: Facebook Mike Levy

“His daughter Pierce was our flight attendant who had to work over Christmas.

“Hal decided he would spend the holiday with her. So, he is flying on each of her flights today and tomorrow around the country to spend time with his daughter for Christmas.

“What a fantastic father! Wish you both a very Merry Christmas!”

Included in the post was a sweet photo of Mike and Hal, as well as Pierce in her uniform.

Pierce has also shared Levy's post and opened up about her dad’s trip, writing: “Look ma we made it Kimberly Hal Vaughan.

Pierce Vaughan spent Christmas at work. Picture: Facebook Mike Levy

“Dad’s first trip using his benefits was a success!

“A special thanks to all of the patient, wonderful gate agents around the country and my perfect crew. He made it on every flight and even got first class RSW-DTW (Christmas miracle).

“Shoutout to Mike Levy for being a great first class passenger & helping us to understand how cool this actually is!”

Speaking to ABC News, Mike added, “I thought that it was extremely special of him to do for his daughter, so that she didn’t have to spend Christmas Eve alone.”

