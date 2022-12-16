Boxing Day TV guide 2022: All the TV shows and films airing after Christmas

Christmas Day might be out of the way, but that doesn’t mean the festivities are over.

And if you’re anything like us, you won’t be moving from the sofa for the next few days, which means you need to know exactly what’s on TV.

So, we’ve rounded together all the best films and shows you can tune into on Boxing Day - including Frozen and the Big Fat Quiz of the Year.

Check out our ultimate Boxing Day 2022 TV guide below:

BBC 1

12:25pm - Frozen

When their kingdom becomes trapped in perpetual winter, fearless Anna (Kristen Bell) joins forces with mountaineer Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) and his reindeer sidekick to find Anna's sister, Snow Queen Elsa (Idina Menzel), and break her icy spell.

2:25pm - Mary Poppins

When Jane (Karen Dotrice) and Michael (Matthew Garber), the children of the Banks family, are faced with the prospect of a new nanny, they are excited about the arrival of the magical Mary Poppins (Julie Andrews).

4:40pm - Ghost Busters

After the members of a team of scientists (Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray) lose their positions at a university in New York City, they decide to become ghostbusters.

7:30pm - EastEnders

As the residents of Walford try to process the events of Christmas Day, Ricky is faced with a difficult decision.

8:00pm - The Repair Shop

In the Christmas edition, Will and Dominic set to work on a 1960s home bar that was the centre of a family's festive celebrations.

9pm - Death in Paradise

This festive special sees crime podcaster Jennifer Langan get murdered while on the hunt for a missing child.

BBC 2

9:15am - Great Expectations

Great Expectations is the thirteenth novel by Charles Dickens and tells the story of an orphan nicknamed Pip.

5:30pm - The Magnificent Seven

The Magnificent Seven is a 1960 American Western film directed by John Sturges and is a remake in an Old West–style of Akira Kurosawa's 1954 Japanese film Seven Samurai.

7:30pm - Richard Osman’s Festive House of Games

In this special festive edition, celebrity contestants Brian Conley, Scarlett Moffatt, Anneka Rice and Phil Wang take on a series of quiz rounds selected by the host, quiz legend Richard Osman.

ITV

3:30pm - The Mitchells vs The Machines

The Mitchells vs. the Machines is a 2021 computer-animated science fiction comedy film produced by Sony Pictures Animation.

6pm - The Chase Celebrity Christmas special

The quiz whizzes are going for glam as they go up against 'Allo 'Allo's Vicki Michelle, TV presenter Radzi Chinyanganya, Paralympic athlete Kadeena Cox and Olympic champion Sir Bradley Wiggins.

7pm - Emmerdale

Boxing Day sees Caleb and Cain's past explored, as the soap explains what happened between them in 1991 when Cain told him a devastating lie.

7:30pm - Coronation Street

The rift between David and Max deepens, while a trip is planned for Sean and Dylan.

8:30pm - The Voice Kids

Emma Willis will be back to host the series as As ever, young singers between the ages of seven and 14 compete to become The Voice Kids champion.

Channel 4

5:55pm - Peter Rabbit

James Corden voices Beatrix Potter's classic character whose constant raids on Mr McGregor's veg patch are about to get a little tougher when a new owner comes up from London.

7:30pm - The Greatest Showman

The Greatest Showman is a 2017 American biographical musical drama film starring Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson, and Zendaya.

9pm - Big Fat Quiz of the Year

The Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2022 will see Jimmy Carr return to celebrate the end of another year with a panel of top celebrity teams.

Channel 5

9:35am - Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Breakfast at Tiffany's is a 1961 American romantic comedy film directed by Blake Edwards, written by George Axelrod, adapted from Truman Capote's 1958 novella of the same name, and starring Audrey Hepburn as Holly Golightly.

11:50am - My Fair Lady

My Fair Lady is a 1964 American musical comedy-drama film adapted from the 1956 Lerner and Loewe stage musical based on George Bernard Shaw's 1913 stage play Pygmalion.

5pm - Calendar Girls

Calendar Girls is a 2003 British comedy film based on a true story of a group of middle-aged Yorkshire women who produced a nude calendar to raise money for Leukaemia Research.

