Kid complains about Christmas presents in hilarious letter to Santa Claus

20 December 2022, 15:38

Jeremy's letter to Santa Claus will leave you howling with laughter
Jeremy's letter to Santa Claus will leave you howling with laughter. Picture: Facebook/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

He told Santa Claus he had one week to bring him the second present he had requested.

Christmas is such a magical time of year, especially when you have little ones around who can get involved with the festive traditions.

These traditions usually include children writing a letter to Santa Claus where they share what they would like for Christmas.

Usually, kids don't mind too much if they don't get the presents they want from Santa, as the gifts they do receive and the magic of the day is often enough.

One child, however, was not accepting the fact he didn't get what he requested from Santa and ended up taking matters into his own hands.

Jeremy wrote to Santa to tell him he wasn't happy about only receiving one of the presents he had asked for
Jeremy wrote to Santa to tell him he wasn't happy about only receiving one of the presents he had asked for. Picture: Facebook

In a letter which has been making the rounds on social media for a few years now, Jeremy writes to Father Christmas that he was "sad" to find that he had only received one of the two gifts he had asked him for.

The letter – written with the correct spellings – reads: "Dear Santa. I am writing this on the day after Christmas and I am very sad.

"I only received one of the two presents I asked for. Since you ate my cookies I will assume that my missing gift was a mistake."

Jeremy then adds: "I will give you one week to fix this", before signing the letter with his name.

Santa Claus explained why he hadn't received both presents he asked for in a stern letter
Santa Claus explained why he hadn't received both presents he asked for in a stern letter. Picture: Facebook

Santa did respond to Jeremy, in a letter which reads: "Dear Jeremy. I'm sorry you are disappointed with your presents.

"You asked for two very expensive presents and Santa can only do so much. You need to learn to be grateful for what you have, not upset about what you don't.

"If you continue to complain I will have no choice but to add you to the naughty list next year. Santa."

