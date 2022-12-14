Supermarket Christmas and New Year opening hours 2022: Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Aldi and Lidl

Christmas is here, which means most of us have been busy getting our last minute shopping.

But if you’re anything like us, you’ll probably spend Christmas Eve rushing around the shops looking for Brussels sprouts.

So, when are supermarkets open over the Christmas period? We've put together a list of all the opening hours for your favourite grocery stores.

It’s important to check your local shop on the supermarket's website before you head out as smaller stores may have different opening times.

Tesco Christmas opening times

19th - 23rd December - 7am to 11pm

Christmas Eve - 6am to 6pm

Christmas Day - closed (with the exception of some smaller stores)

Boxing Day - 9am to 7pm

27th December - 7am to 11pm

28th December - 7am to 11pm

29th December - 7am to 11pm

30th December - 7am to 11pm

New Year’s Eve - 7am to 6pm

New Year’s Day - 10am to 5pm

2nd January - 7am to 11pm

Sainsbury’s Christmas opening times

19th - 23rd December - 6am to 11pm

Christmas Eve - 6am to 7pm

Christmas Day - closed

Boxing Day - 10am and 5pm

27th December - 6am to 11pm

28th December - 6am to 11pm

29th December - 6am to 11pm

30th December - 6am to 11pm

New Year’s Eve - 7am to 7pm

New Year’s Day - 10am and 4pm

2nd January - 6am to 11pm

Asda Christmas opening times

19th - 23rd December - 6am to 11pm

Christmas Eve - 6am to 7pm

Christmas Day - closed

Boxing Day - 10am to 4pm

27th December - 8am to 8pm

28th December - 8am to 8pm

29th December - 7am to 10pm

30th December - 7am to 10pm

New Year’s Eve - 7am to 7pm

New Year’s Day - 10am to 5pm

2nd January - 10am to 4pm

Morrisons Christmas opening times

19th - 23rd December - 6am to midnight

Christmas Eve - 6am to 6pm

Christmas Day - closed

Boxing Day - 9am to 6pm

27th December - 7am to 10pm

28th December - 7am to 10pm

29th December - 7am to 10pm

30th December - 7am to 10pm

New Year's Eve - 7am to 6pm

New Years day - 10am to 4pm

2nd January - 10pm to 4pm

Aldi Christmas opening times

Aldi has extended opening times for the Christmas period.

19th - 23rd December - 7am to 10pm

Christmas Eve - 8am to 6pm

Christmas Day - closed

Boxing Day - closed

27th December - 8am to 8pm

28th December - 8am to 8pm

29th December - 8am to 8pm

30th December - 8am to 8pm

New Year's Eve - 8am - 6pm

New Years day - closed

2nd January - 8am - 8pm

Waitrose Christmas opening times

Waitrose have announced most of their stores will be open for extended hours, closing at 11pm in the days leading up to Christmas Eve.

Some convenience shops may even stay open until midnight.

19th - 23rd December - The majority of stores will be opening from 7am to 11pm

Christmas Eve - 7am - 6pm

Christmas Day - closed

Boxing Day - closed

27th December - 7am to 10pm

28th December - 7am to 10pm

29th December - 7am to 10pm

30th December - 7am to 10pm

New Year's Eve - 8am - 6pm

New Years day - closed

2nd January - 7am to 10pm

Lidl Christmas opening times

19th - 23rd December - 7am to 11pm

Christmas Eve - 7am to 7pm

Christmas Day - closed

Boxing Day - 10am to 4pm

27th December - 8am to 10pm

28th December - 8am to 10pm

29th December - 8am to 10pm

30th December - 8am to 10pm

New Year’s Eve - 8am to 8pm

New Year’s Day - 10am to 7pm

2nd January - 10am to 4pm

Co-op’s Christmas opening times

19th - 23rd December - 7am to 11pm

Christmas Eve - 7am to 9pm

Christmas Day - closed

Boxing Day - 8am to 8pm

27th December - 7am to 11pm

28th December - 7am to 11pm

29th December - 7am to 11pm

30th December - 7am to 11pm

New Year’s Eve - 8am to 9pm

New Year’s Day - 8am to 8pm

2nd January - 7am to 11pm

M&S Christmas opening times