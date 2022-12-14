Supermarket Christmas and New Year opening hours 2022: Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Aldi and Lidl

14 December 2022, 13:34 | Updated: 14 December 2022, 13:37

Here's when the supermarkets are open this Christmas period
Here's when the supermarkets are open this Christmas period. Picture: Alamy

Supermarket Christmas opening times 2022: What time are Aldi, Tesco, Sainsbury's and Asda open over Christmas and New Year?

Christmas is here, which means most of us have been busy getting our last minute shopping.

But if you’re anything like us, you’ll probably spend Christmas Eve rushing around the shops looking for Brussels sprouts.

So, when are supermarkets open over the Christmas period? We've put together a list of all the opening hours for your favourite grocery stores.

It’s important to check your local shop on the supermarket's website before you head out as smaller stores may have different opening times.

The opening times for your favourite supermarkets have been revealed
The opening times for your favourite supermarkets have been revealed. Picture: Alamy

Tesco Christmas opening times

  • 19th - 23rd December - 7am to 11pm
  • Christmas Eve - 6am to 6pm
  • Christmas Day - closed (with the exception of some smaller stores)
  • Boxing Day - 9am to 7pm
  • 27th December - 7am to 11pm
  • 28th December - 7am to 11pm
  • 29th December - 7am to 11pm
  • 30th December - 7am to 11pm
  • New Year’s Eve - 7am to 6pm
  • New Year’s Day - 10am to 5pm
  • 2nd January - 7am to 11pm

Sainsbury’s Christmas opening times

  • 19th - 23rd December - 6am to 11pm
  • Christmas Eve - 6am to 7pm
  • Christmas Day - closed
  • Boxing Day - 10am and 5pm
  • 27th December - 6am to 11pm
  • 28th December - 6am to 11pm
  • 29th December - 6am to 11pm
  • 30th December - 6am to 11pm
  • New Year’s Eve - 7am to 7pm
  • New Year’s Day - 10am and 4pm
  • 2nd January - 6am to 11pm
Asda's opening times this Christmas and New Year revealed
Asda's opening times this Christmas and New Year revealed. Picture: Alamy

Asda Christmas opening times

  • 19th - 23rd December - 6am to 11pm
  • Christmas Eve - 6am to 7pm
  • Christmas Day - closed
  • Boxing Day - 10am to 4pm
  • 27th December - 8am to 8pm
  • 28th December - 8am to 8pm
  • 29th December - 7am to 10pm
  • 30th December - 7am to 10pm
  • New Year’s Eve - 7am to 7pm
  • New Year’s Day - 10am to 5pm
  • 2nd January - 10am to 4pm

Morrisons Christmas opening times

  • 19th - 23rd December - 6am to midnight
  • Christmas Eve - 6am to 6pm
  • Christmas Day - closed
  • Boxing Day - 9am to 6pm
  • 27th December - 7am to 10pm
  • 28th December - 7am to 10pm
  • 29th December - 7am to 10pm
  • 30th December - 7am to 10pm
  • New Year's Eve - 7am to 6pm
  • New Years day - 10am to 4pm
  • 2nd January - 10pm to 4pm

Aldi Christmas opening times

Aldi has extended opening times for the Christmas period.

  • 19th - 23rd December - 7am to 10pm
  • Christmas Eve - 8am to 6pm
  • Christmas Day - closed
  • Boxing Day - closed
  • 27th December - 8am to 8pm
  • 28th December - 8am to 8pm
  • 29th December - 8am to 8pm
  • 30th December - 8am to 8pm
  • New Year's Eve - 8am - 6pm
  • New Years day - closed
  • 2nd January - 8am - 8pm
Morrisons Christmas opening times revealed
Morrisons Christmas opening times revealed. Picture: Alamy

Waitrose Christmas opening times

Waitrose have announced most of their stores will be open for extended hours, closing at 11pm in the days leading up to Christmas Eve.

Some convenience shops may even stay open until midnight.

  • 19th - 23rd December - The majority of stores will be opening from 7am to 11pm
  • Christmas Eve - 7am - 6pm
  • Christmas Day - closed
  • Boxing Day - closed
  • 27th December - 7am to 10pm
  • 28th December - 7am to 10pm
  • 29th December - 7am to 10pm
  • 30th December - 7am to 10pm
  • New Year's Eve - 8am - 6pm
  • New Years day - closed
  • 2nd January - 7am to 10pm

Lidl Christmas opening times

  • 19th - 23rd December - 7am to 11pm
  • Christmas Eve - 7am to 7pm
  • Christmas Day - closed
  • Boxing Day - 10am to 4pm
  • 27th December - 8am to 10pm
  • 28th December - 8am to 10pm
  • 29th December - 8am to 10pm
  • 30th December - 8am to 10pm
  • New Year’s Eve - 8am to 8pm
  • New Year’s Day - 10am to 7pm
  • 2nd January - 10am to 4pm

Co-op’s Christmas opening times

  • 19th - 23rd December - 7am to 11pm
  • Christmas Eve - 7am to 9pm
  • Christmas Day - closed
  • Boxing Day - 8am to 8pm
  • 27th December - 7am to 11pm
  • 28th December - 7am to 11pm
  • 29th December - 7am to 11pm
  • 30th December - 7am to 11pm
  • New Year’s Eve - 8am to 9pm
  • New Year’s Day - 8am to 8pm
  • 2nd January - 7am to 11pm

M&S Christmas opening times

  • 19th - 23rd December - 6am to 11pm
  • Christmas Eve - 6am to 7pm
  • Christmas Day - closed
  • Boxing Day - closed
  • 27th December - 9am to 8pm
  • 28th December - 9am to 8pm
  • 29th December - 8am to 10pm
  • 30th December - 8am to 10pm
  • New Year’s Eve - 8am to 8pm
  • New Year’s Day - 10am to 6pm
  • 2nd January - 12pm to 6pm

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Hotels in the EU will soon be banned from giving out free miniature toiletries

Hotels could soon be banned from giving away mini toiletries

Travel

A woman has asked for advice on her Christmas Day dilemma

‘My sister in law charged me £40 to have Christmas dinner at hers – there wasn’t even dessert!’

Christmas

Smoking is now banned for future generations in New Zealand

New Zealand bans cigarettes for future generations

News

Here's how to get rid of window condensation

Cleaning expert swears by washing up liquid hack to stop condensation

A man has shared a text he received

Woman charges friend £2 for petrol after giving him a lift home

Trending on Heart

Mark Wright has shown off his incredible mansion in the snow

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan show off £3.5m mansion covered in snow

Celebrities

Love Island Australia have cancelled Casa Amor this year

Love Island Australia 2022 reveal they've cancelled Casa Amor this year

TV & Movies

A teacher has revealed what she doesn't want for Christmas

'I'm a teacher and these are the Christmas gifts we hate getting’

Salt could be the solution to condensation around your windows

Putting a bowl of salt on your window sill can stop condensation

Mamma Mia! I have A Dream will be out on ITV next year

New reality show searching for next stars of Mamma Mia! the musical

TV & Movies

Ian Beale left EastEnders in 2021

Why did Ian Beale leave EastEnders and is he coming back?

TV & Movies

A man has shared a de-icing trick

Man shares 'two second' de-icing trick using cardboard

See inside Peter Andre's house

Inside Peter Andre’s Surrey mansion with cinema room and huge garden

Celebrities

Matt and Dan from MAFS UK have split

Married at First Sight UK's Dan Mckee and Matt Jameson announce split

Married at First Sight

Adele broke down in tears at her first Vegas show

Emotional Adele breaks down in tears as she helps fan celebrate ‘divorce party’

Celebrities

Is it safe to walk your dog in the snow?

Can I walk my dog in the snow? Experts reveal how to keep your pooch safe

Ellie Warner has announced she'd pregnant

Inside Gogglebox star Ellie Warner's surprise pregnancy with boyfriend Nat Eddleston

Gogglebox

Here's all the schools closed in the UK today because of the snow

School closures: All the UK schools which are shut today due to snow and ice

Martin Lewis warned consumers of a 'demon appliance' in the household.

Martin Lewis urges households not to use energy-guzzling ‘demon appliance’

A pub has been praised for offering a free Christmas dinner

Pubs are offering free Christmas dinners to anyone who would be alone

Christmas