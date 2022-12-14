Supermarket Christmas and New Year opening hours 2022: Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Aldi and Lidl
14 December 2022, 13:34 | Updated: 14 December 2022, 13:37
Supermarket Christmas opening times 2022: What time are Aldi, Tesco, Sainsbury's and Asda open over Christmas and New Year?
Christmas is here, which means most of us have been busy getting our last minute shopping.
But if you’re anything like us, you’ll probably spend Christmas Eve rushing around the shops looking for Brussels sprouts.
So, when are supermarkets open over the Christmas period? We've put together a list of all the opening hours for your favourite grocery stores.
It’s important to check your local shop on the supermarket's website before you head out as smaller stores may have different opening times.
Tesco Christmas opening times
- 19th - 23rd December - 7am to 11pm
- Christmas Eve - 6am to 6pm
- Christmas Day - closed (with the exception of some smaller stores)
- Boxing Day - 9am to 7pm
- 27th December - 7am to 11pm
- 28th December - 7am to 11pm
- 29th December - 7am to 11pm
- 30th December - 7am to 11pm
- New Year’s Eve - 7am to 6pm
- New Year’s Day - 10am to 5pm
- 2nd January - 7am to 11pm
Sainsbury’s Christmas opening times
- 19th - 23rd December - 6am to 11pm
- Christmas Eve - 6am to 7pm
- Christmas Day - closed
- Boxing Day - 10am and 5pm
- 27th December - 6am to 11pm
- 28th December - 6am to 11pm
- 29th December - 6am to 11pm
- 30th December - 6am to 11pm
- New Year’s Eve - 7am to 7pm
- New Year’s Day - 10am and 4pm
- 2nd January - 6am to 11pm
Asda Christmas opening times
- 19th - 23rd December - 6am to 11pm
- Christmas Eve - 6am to 7pm
- Christmas Day - closed
- Boxing Day - 10am to 4pm
- 27th December - 8am to 8pm
- 28th December - 8am to 8pm
- 29th December - 7am to 10pm
- 30th December - 7am to 10pm
- New Year’s Eve - 7am to 7pm
- New Year’s Day - 10am to 5pm
- 2nd January - 10am to 4pm
Morrisons Christmas opening times
- 19th - 23rd December - 6am to midnight
- Christmas Eve - 6am to 6pm
- Christmas Day - closed
- Boxing Day - 9am to 6pm
- 27th December - 7am to 10pm
- 28th December - 7am to 10pm
- 29th December - 7am to 10pm
- 30th December - 7am to 10pm
- New Year's Eve - 7am to 6pm
- New Years day - 10am to 4pm
- 2nd January - 10pm to 4pm
Aldi Christmas opening times
Aldi has extended opening times for the Christmas period.
- 19th - 23rd December - 7am to 10pm
- Christmas Eve - 8am to 6pm
- Christmas Day - closed
- Boxing Day - closed
- 27th December - 8am to 8pm
- 28th December - 8am to 8pm
- 29th December - 8am to 8pm
- 30th December - 8am to 8pm
- New Year's Eve - 8am - 6pm
- New Years day - closed
- 2nd January - 8am - 8pm
Waitrose Christmas opening times
Waitrose have announced most of their stores will be open for extended hours, closing at 11pm in the days leading up to Christmas Eve.
Some convenience shops may even stay open until midnight.
- 19th - 23rd December - The majority of stores will be opening from 7am to 11pm
- Christmas Eve - 7am - 6pm
- Christmas Day - closed
- Boxing Day - closed
- 27th December - 7am to 10pm
- 28th December - 7am to 10pm
- 29th December - 7am to 10pm
- 30th December - 7am to 10pm
- New Year's Eve - 8am - 6pm
- New Years day - closed
- 2nd January - 7am to 10pm
Lidl Christmas opening times
- 19th - 23rd December - 7am to 11pm
- Christmas Eve - 7am to 7pm
- Christmas Day - closed
- Boxing Day - 10am to 4pm
- 27th December - 8am to 10pm
- 28th December - 8am to 10pm
- 29th December - 8am to 10pm
- 30th December - 8am to 10pm
- New Year’s Eve - 8am to 8pm
- New Year’s Day - 10am to 7pm
- 2nd January - 10am to 4pm
Co-op’s Christmas opening times
- 19th - 23rd December - 7am to 11pm
- Christmas Eve - 7am to 9pm
- Christmas Day - closed
- Boxing Day - 8am to 8pm
- 27th December - 7am to 11pm
- 28th December - 7am to 11pm
- 29th December - 7am to 11pm
- 30th December - 7am to 11pm
- New Year’s Eve - 8am to 9pm
- New Year’s Day - 8am to 8pm
- 2nd January - 7am to 11pm
M&S Christmas opening times
- 19th - 23rd December - 6am to 11pm
- Christmas Eve - 6am to 7pm
- Christmas Day - closed
- Boxing Day - closed
- 27th December - 9am to 8pm
- 28th December - 9am to 8pm
- 29th December - 8am to 10pm
- 30th December - 8am to 10pm
- New Year’s Eve - 8am to 8pm
- New Year’s Day - 10am to 6pm
- 2nd January - 12pm to 6pm