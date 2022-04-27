UK weather: Temperatures set to plunge as forecasters predict -3C next month

27 April 2022, 08:17

The weather could get a whole lot colder next month
The weather could get a whole lot colder next month. Picture: Getty Images

Will there be snow in May? ‘Arctic blast’ could see the mercury drop to -3C over the next few weeks.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We might have enjoyed some glorious sunshine over the past few weeks, but it looks like things are set to change.

According to forecasters, parts of the UK could even see frost and freezing temperatures into May, with the mercury dropping as low as -3C.

Ex-BBC and Met Office forecaster John Hammond of weather trending told the Mirror: “The mercury will go into reverse, with a cooler trend to end April.

Things are set to get chilly over the next few weeks
Things are set to get chilly over the next few weeks. Picture: Getty Images

“Fresh waves of Arctic air mean a good chance, even across southern Britain, of temperatures falling close to or below freezing.

“One or two wintry showers are not ruled out later in the week, most likely on higher ground in the North.”

With cold air from Scandinavia travelling over the North Sea into Britain, forecasters are predicting this will create a ‘lid’ of high pressure over the country.

Jim Dale, meteorologist for British Weather Services, told the Express: “This is a bit like when in the summer we see hot air trapped over the UK, but in reverse.

Frost could hit the UK over the next few weeks
Frost could hit the UK over the next few weeks. Picture: Alamy

“It will keep anything which could stir this up at bay, meaning that we expect more in the way of minus-figure temperatures and frosts for the next week at least.

“The only caveat to this would be that in the sun there will be the chance of seeing temperatures rise, and it is the shaded, cloudy areas which will be stuck in these cold conditions without much change.

”The cold weather is also being driven by the jet stream which is meandering further south allowing cold air in from the north.”

He also added that there could even be the chance of some wintry showers during the start of next month.

While the Met Office has predicted warm temperatures to continue into the weekend, their long range forecast states things will become more unsettled as we head into May.

