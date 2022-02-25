Woman sparks debate after asking whether you should put your toaster away after each use

A heated row has broken out online after one woman revealed she asked whether you should put your toaster away.

For many of us, the toaster is a kitchen necessity and often sits pride of place on the counter next to the kettle.

But one woman has sparked a debate after she asked whether you should put your toaster away after every time you use it.

Author and money-saving expert Lotty was at the centre of the row after she sent an innocent Tweet out to her followers asking: "Right - do you put your toaster away after you've used it or do you leave it out on the counter?"

Obviously, it didn’t take long for Twitter users to start arguing, with the country divided over where to store their kitchen appliances.

Where do you keep your toaster? Picture: Alamy

Surprisingly, a lot of people do actually store their toasters in a cupboard or drawer after each use.

"Put it away! Doesn’t get used enough to justify it being left out and they are ugly,” said one person.

Another added: "Lives in the bottom drawer. Comes out to be used. Put back when cooled. Every time. Nothing on my work surfaces thank you very much."

A third added: "Always put it away when I'm done with it," while a fourth wrote: "The only appliance that gets to stay out all the time is the coffee maker."

But others just couldn’t believe what they were reading…

A debate has broken out over toasters. Picture: Getty Images

“WHAT. Who has the time 😩 In our house we not only leave the toaster out, we also leave the kettle out (they both have placesss!) and also the chopping board AND bread knife for next time 🤣😂.”

Someone else joked: “Sure, then I dismantle the entire kitchen and store it in the loft until the next time I need it.”

“I just can’t get my head around some of the responses here. WHO PUTS A KETTLE AWAY?,” said someone else.

Similarly, another shocked user said: “Is this a thing?? How is it a thing? Wouldn't even consider putting it away! Wut?! Do we eat too much toast in our house?? So confused right now.”

While another toast fan added: “What kind of monsters do this? If your toaster’s cooling down, you’re not eating enough toast.”

Following the debate, toaster brand Dualit has recommended their appliances are not kept under cupboards or shelves as they could be a fire risk if they are not left to cool down.