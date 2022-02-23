Toys ‘R’ Us set to return to UK high streets 'within months'

23 February 2022, 10:37

Toys ‘R’ Us is said to be 'ramping up' recruitment as they plan to relaunch the high street favourite
Toys ‘R’ Us is said to be 'ramping up' recruitment as they plan to relaunch the high street favourite. Picture: Alamy/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Toys ‘R’ Us closed all their UK stores four years ago after going into administration.

Toys ‘R’ Us will return to the UK high streets "within months".

This is according to the Retail Gazette, who report that the popular brand plans to relaunch their physical appearance throughout Britain.

The publication report that the new Toys ‘R’ Us team are "ramping up their recruitment plans to relaunch the brand".

Toys ‘R’ Us went into administration back in 2018, closing all 100 of their high street stores across the UK.

Toys ‘R’ Us is said to be returning to British high streets 'within months'
Toys ‘R’ Us is said to be returning to British high streets 'within months'. Picture: Alamy

Now, the company's Australian arm has "signed a licence agreement" to bring back the toy-seller giant's "digital and physical retail commerce”.

Spearheading the UK launch of Toys ‘R’ Us is Australia chief executive Louis Mittoni, who said in a statement: “I’m very excited to welcome over 100 years of retailing experience in our new team, who will lead the relaunch our iconic brand back into the UK market in the next few months."

Mittoni added: "We have an amazing toy and baby buying team, which I believe is the best in the country.

“With this team now in place, we’re hitting the ground running and have been reaching out to the supply base to see with whom we can align on this amazing journey.”

Toys ‘R’ Us closed all their UK stores four years ago
Toys ‘R’ Us closed all their UK stores four years ago. Picture: Alamy

Details of the return of Toys ‘R’ Us shops – known best for selling children's toys and accessories – are currently sparse.

You can, however, head over to the updated website and sign up as a VIP subscriber.

On the website, they write: "We can't wait to see you again – we're back in 2022!"

