‘Karen’s Diner’ with rude staff and terrible service is coming to the UK

9 February 2022, 11:56

Karen's Diner is opening in the UK
Karen's Diner is opening in the UK. Picture: Karen's Diner
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

A brand new diner concept is coming to Sheffield which is run by ‘incredibly rude’ staff.

A restaurant with extremely rude staff and poor table service is going to launch in the UK this year.

Karen’s Diner was first opened in locations across Australia, including Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne, and encourages customers to moan as much as possible while dining.

Now the restaurant has come to Sheffield, along with ‘100 percent rude staff’, handmade burgers and plenty of fun.

The website says: “Karen’s is an interactive diner and an absurdly fun experience. At Karens you will be greeted and waited upon by rude waiters who in return are expecting you to give it full Karen.

Karen's Diner is opening in Sheffield
Karen's Diner is opening in Sheffield. Picture: Karen's Diner

“A place where you can complain until the cows come home because we literally don't care.

“You can expect good food, good fun and a dining experience like you've never had before. Let us know if it's your birthday, if your name is Karen and for the love of Karen don't ask to speak to the manager...”

And it’s good news for anyone with the name Karen, as you can enjoy some free food as long as you've brought ID as proof.

Their website adds: “Our staff are rude, our manners are non-existent, and we’re the perfect place for Karen’s everywhere to vent their anger and dismay at the world.

“Come on, ask for the manager… WE DARE YOU.”

Elsewhere on the menu, you can get your hands on chicken wings, ice cream and waffles, as well as vegetarian and vegan burgers.

The names of the dishes include 'Karen's Got Real Beef', 'The Fiery Karen' and 'The "I Wants To See Your Manager" Karen'.

Some of the drinks on the menu include 'The Music Is Too Loud', 'I've Been Waiting 10 Minutes For Some Service' and 'You've Just Lost My Business'.

The pop-up will be held at a secret location in Sheffield city centre, with customers sent the address via email two weeks before their booking.

You can buy tickets - which cost up to £15 – on the website.

