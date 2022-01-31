Mum slammed for bringing uninvited child to birthday parties

A woman has been slammed for bringing her uninvited child to a party
A woman has been slammed for bringing her uninvited child to a party. Picture: Getty Images
A mum has asked whether it's unreasonable to bring an uninvited child to

A woman has been slammed by parents after she brought an uninvited child to a birthday party.

Explaining the story on Mumsnet, a mum said she had thrown her little girl a birthday bash with her friends.

But she was shocked when one of the friends’ mums brought along her her other child as well, and then demanded she was fed.

She said: "Now I know some people have to bring siblings and ask in advance.

A woman has been slammed for bringing her uninvited child to a party
A woman has been slammed for bringing her uninvited child to a party. Picture: Getty Images

“However, I know this person doesn't ask, as they brought their older sibling to my child's party a few weeks ago and didn't ask.

"I had made packed lunches, so I didn't have extra boxes. In fact, they didn't even say when arriving.

“The very rude child then demanded lunch and a party bag, the mum was oblivious and today was style same."

She continued: "Today this sibling who is at least five years older than the birthday child took prizes when there were not enough for the actual friends of the birthday girl.”

When the stressed-out mum asked whether she was being unreasonable, hundreds of parents were quick to comment.

"Extremely rude behaviour,” slammed one person, while another wrote: "Whoever is hosting should say they can't stay at that start.”

Would you invite a sibling to a birthday party?
Would you invite a sibling to a birthday party? Picture: Getty Images

Someone else commented: “I hate this new thing of siblings coming to parties. It p***** me right off.

“Yes I understand they might have to be there to drop off and the parent not able to stay for the party but that is preferable that an uninvited guest just coming. Parents wouldn't do it at any other invite so don't do it at kids party.

“If we wanted siblings there we would state it on the invite. If not don't go or say you will have to drop and go as you have no childcare for sibling. Don't just invite whoever you want to someone else's party.

"People still bring siblings without asking. It’s annoying, especially when the activity isn’t suitable for their ages. I now put on the invite a message about no siblings. People still show up with them!"

Another mum added: “I've added a no siblings to party invites of people I know will turn up with them. Past caring if they don't like it!”

