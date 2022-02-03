Mum shocked after she’s asked to pay £25 to attend child's birthday party

3 February 2022, 11:41

A mum has been slammed for charging parents to come to a birthday party
A mum has been slammed for charging parents to come to a birthday party. Picture: Getty Images

A mum has hit out at ‘cheeky’ parents for charging £25 to attend their child's birthday party.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A woman has asked for advice after she was asked to pay £25 to send her 10-year-old daughter to a friend’s birthday party.

The anonymous mum shared her story on Netmums, explaining that she received a message for the little girl’s parents just two days before the event.

After being left confused by the request, the mum asked whether she was being unreasonable to question the contribution.

A parent has charged her kids' friends to come to her party
A parent has charged her kids' friends to come to her party. Picture: Getty Images

She wrote: "My 10 year old daughter has been invited out for a friends birthday, there’s about 10 of them going and we’ve only been given 2 days notice.

"The mum messaged me and asked if she could go to which I said yes, she then replied with a price it would cost. Altogether I’m going to be expected to pay around £25.

"I wouldn’t have minded so much if the cost was made clear in the beginning but it was only after I accepted the invite. Should I still bring a gift?

"Maybe this is a done thing but I personally wouldn’t dream of inviting my daughter's friends to a party and asking for a contribution!

"If I couldn’t afford for her to do something with that many friends we wouldn’t do it or we’d cut the guest list down! Opinions? Maybe I’m just being unreasonable."

And the post racked up a huge number of comments, with one person writing: “What happened to cake and juice and a party bag.

“Why are parents feeding in to this "need" to give bigger, more extravagant birthday events and parties that cost a fortune for CHILDREN..... JUST SAY NO!”

Someone else said: “I wouldn’t ask others to pay. If you can’t afford your child’s birthday party you shouldn’t be throwing one in my opinion.

A mum is furious after being asked to pay for a child's birthday
A mum is furious after being asked to pay for a child's birthday. Picture: Getty Images

“Also why only two days notice? I would decline the invitation and also diplomatically tell them why."

A third person wrote: “That's just really odd??? I would actually be embarrassed to ask somebody for money towards a party I've decided to throw.

“How rude! I'm sorry but you just don't do that. It's entirely different if you all had a get together and decided that you would split the bill for an event you all organised but no way, not that. That's just not on!”

But someone else responded: “Maybe they are extremely hard up and this is the only possible way they can do it. Very bad organisation though too - two days! Poor kid may not get many yes-s on that basis."

