'Lucky' baby born on 22/02/2022 at 2.22am and 22 seconds

24 February 2022, 12:52

Kylie Najjar gave birth to baby Bodhi at 2:22am on the 22nd February 2022
Kylie Najjar gave birth to baby Bodhi at 2:22am on the 22nd February 2022
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Experts say the chances of the baby being born on that date and at that time was one in 30million.

A baby has been dubbed 'lucky' after he was born on on the 22nd February 2022 at 2:22am and 22 seconds.

Kylie Najjar gave birth to the little boy, who was later named Bodhi James Turner, at St John of God Murdoch Hospital in Western Australia this week.

The odds of the baby being born on this specific date and time is said to be a one in a 30million chance.

And while little Bodhi came into the world on the special day, he was expected a little later.

Baby Bodhi arrived five days earlier than his due date
Baby Bodhi arrived five days earlier than his due date

The tot was expected to be born on the 27th of the month, but decided to make his entrance into the world a little more special.

Mother-of-two Kylie Najjar said: "Bodhi decided to arrive on the 22nd of the second at 2.22 and 22 seconds.

"He was due on the 27th of February. He would've shared a birthday with his dad and his aunty."

Experts say the chances of the baby being born on that date and at that time was one in 30million
Experts say the chances of the baby being born on that date and at that time was one in 30million

As reported by Channel 9 News, Mathematician Professor Michael Small said the odds of the baby being born at this time on this date was "about the same" as giving birth to quads, being struck by lightening and being dealt a royal flush in poker.

The 22/02/2022 date is not said to mean anything in particular, but it is a palindrome, meaning it can be read backwards and still means the same thing.

