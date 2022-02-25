'My midwife laughed at my baby name with the woman on the bed next to me'

25 February 2022, 14:01

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

A mum has told of her shock after her midwife laughed at her baby name in front of her.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Choosing the perfect baby name for your little one can be a daunting task, and many of us spend months - if not years - searching for the perfect moniker. .

One pregnant woman who decided on the perfect name for her baby has spoken of her shock after the midwife laughed at it.

The mum, who goes by the name @Mumlifewithebs on TikTok, revealed that she originally wanted to call her baby boy Arthur - but eventually settled on the name 'Bleu'.

She posted a video of her rolling her eyes with the caption: "To the midwife who went awkwardly quiet when I told her what my baby was called and then went and laughed about it to the woman in the bed next to me."

She revealed that the midwife laughed at the name 'Bleu'
She revealed that the midwife laughed at the name 'Bleu'. Picture: TikTok/@Mumlifewithebs

The mum then posted a second video on the story, adding: "Loads of people are asking why we changed the name because people thought he was called Arthur…that's our fault."

"At first, when we found out he was a boy, we decided on the name Arthur...

"We wanted a name because we were writing a card for my mum and dad and for Luke's mum and dad.

"We wanted to write 'Hi, my name is…' and how much he weighed because that's how we were telling them the gender of the baby.

"So at the time he was going to be called Arthur. But not long after, I decided that I didn't really like it.

"It's a nice name but I wanted something a bit more unique - something that not many people are called."

She revealed that she saw the name Bleu on a baby name app, adding: "When I first see the name Bleu I thought, 'that's a bit of a weird name…that's a bit silly,' but then I couldn't stop thinking about it.

The woman shared her story to TikTok
The woman shared her story to TikTok. Picture: TikTok/@Mumlifewithebs

"I fell in love with it and liked it a lot better than I did Arthur."

Many people took to the comment section to share their views of the name, with one writing: "I love the name bleu I think it’s unique. I called my now 11 week old Axel because like yourself I couldn’t stop thinking about it."

Another wasn't so sure, however, adding: "I think it's actually quite nice but personally couldn't spell it the French way because Bleu is pronounced Bleugh, but the name is lovely."

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

This incredible hot tub is perfect for summer

You can now buy a £399 hot tub that's perfect for summer

A woman has sparked a debate after asking whether you should put away your toaster

Woman sparks debate after asking whether you should put your toaster away after each use
Kylie Najjar gave birth to baby Bodhi at 2:22am on the 22nd February 2022

'Lucky' baby born on 22/02/2022 at 2.22am and 22 seconds

Holly Willoughby is wearing a red dress from Beulah London

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her red dress from Beulah London

Celebrities

What do you see?

Optical illusion of 'rotating' rectangles leaves people baffled

Trending on Heart

Simon Leviev has done an interview with his glrlfriend

'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leveiv's girlfriend finally speaks out

TV & Movies

Coronation Street actor Joseph Wandera has passed away

Coronation Street actor Joseph Wandera dies on holiday aged 27

TV & Movies

Bradley Walsh was left shocked on Thursday

The Chase's Bradley Walsh shocked as Mark Labbett pulls him up on question blunder

TV & Movies

Dirty Mother Pukka was released on Thursday of this week

Anna Whitehouse on Dirty Mother Pukka podcast: 'it shows the '360 degrees of women'

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has opened up about her insecurities

Stacey Solomon opens up on 'insecurities' as she takes Rose swimming for first time

Celebrities

Dermot O'Leary is missing from This Morning

Why is Dermot O'Leary not on This Morning?

This Morning

Lindsay Lohan has revealed the correct way to pronounce her name

Lindsay Lohan reveals we've been pronouncing her name wrong this whole time

Celebrities

Jessica Seracino and Daniel Holmes were matched on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Jessica Seracino and Daniel Holmes now?

TV & Movies

Dirty Mother Pukka is back!

Dirty Mother Pukka is back! Anna Whitehouse returns with a brand-new series of the hit podcast

Celebrities

Jacqueline Jossa was forced to sell house after money struggles

Jacqueline Jossa forced to sell house after ‘struggling with money’ following EastEnders exit

Celebrities

Emmerdale has been hit with Ofcom complaints

Emmerdale hit with Ofcom complaints over 'violent' Meena scenes

TV & Movies

Sue and Noel Radford lost two of their children in a theme park

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford’s panic after losing two children on family day out

TV & Movies

Bruce Jones played Les Battersby in Coronation Street

Here's where Les Battersby actor Bruce Jones is now 15 years after leaving Coronation Street

TV & Movies

Anna Karen starred as Aunt Sal in EastEnders

A look back at EastEnders star Anna Karen's career

TV & Movies

Jessie Elland plays Choe Harris in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale actress Jessie Elland's life away from Choe Harris role

TV & Movies