'My midwife laughed at my baby name with the woman on the bed next to me'

By Heart reporter

A mum has told of her shock after her midwife laughed at her baby name in front of her.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Choosing the perfect baby name for your little one can be a daunting task, and many of us spend months - if not years - searching for the perfect moniker. .

One pregnant woman who decided on the perfect name for her baby has spoken of her shock after the midwife laughed at it.

The mum, who goes by the name @Mumlifewithebs on TikTok, revealed that she originally wanted to call her baby boy Arthur - but eventually settled on the name 'Bleu'.

She posted a video of her rolling her eyes with the caption: "To the midwife who went awkwardly quiet when I told her what my baby was called and then went and laughed about it to the woman in the bed next to me."

She revealed that the midwife laughed at the name 'Bleu'. Picture: TikTok/@Mumlifewithebs

The mum then posted a second video on the story, adding: "Loads of people are asking why we changed the name because people thought he was called Arthur…that's our fault."

"At first, when we found out he was a boy, we decided on the name Arthur...

"We wanted a name because we were writing a card for my mum and dad and for Luke's mum and dad.

"We wanted to write 'Hi, my name is…' and how much he weighed because that's how we were telling them the gender of the baby.

"So at the time he was going to be called Arthur. But not long after, I decided that I didn't really like it.

"It's a nice name but I wanted something a bit more unique - something that not many people are called."

She revealed that she saw the name Bleu on a baby name app, adding: "When I first see the name Bleu I thought, 'that's a bit of a weird name…that's a bit silly,' but then I couldn't stop thinking about it.

The woman shared her story to TikTok. Picture: TikTok/@Mumlifewithebs

"I fell in love with it and liked it a lot better than I did Arthur."

Many people took to the comment section to share their views of the name, with one writing: "I love the name bleu I think it’s unique. I called my now 11 week old Axel because like yourself I couldn’t stop thinking about it."

Another wasn't so sure, however, adding: "I think it's actually quite nice but personally couldn't spell it the French way because Bleu is pronounced Bleugh, but the name is lovely."