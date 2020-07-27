Over a million Brits will soon have £149 added to their bank account

Over one million Brits will benefit from the Universal Credit change (stock images). Picture: Getty

A Universal Credit change will see over a million Brits receive £149 into their bank account.

Over a million Brits will have £149 added to their bank account this week - and they won't have to do anything to access the cash.

Read more: Martin Lewis issues urgent travel advice for those going on holiday to Spain

According to the Mirror, The Department of Work and Pensions has confirmed that the lump sum will be paid to those switching from one of the legacy benefits that Universal Credit is replacing.

Over a million households will benefit from the two-week run-on, after the rule changes came in on 22 July.

You won't have to pay back the £149 when it is added to your account (stock image). Picture: Getty

Run-on payments are those that people received prior to moving onto Universal Credit, and they include Enhanced Disability Premium, Carer Premium and ESA work-related activity component.

Minister for Welfare Delivery Will Quince said, according to the report: "This one-off payment will provide additional support as claimants move from legacy benefits to Universal Credit.

Read more: More countries could be removed from quarantine-free travel list, Foreign Secretary warns

"It doesn’t have to be paid back and won’t affect their UC award, so is welcome extra cash in pockets."

And Chair of the Work and Pensions Select Committee Stephen Timms said: "Like many desperately needed changes to Universal Credit, these new payments have been a long time coming – they were announced in the 2018 Budget.

The DWP has confirmed the lump sum will be added to accounts soon (stock image). Picture: Getty

"They are a welcome sign that the Government recognises that the five-week wait for a first payment of Universal Credit causes serious difficulties for people.

"The Committee’s inquiry into the wait has heard evidence, though, that they may not be enough. We’ll be making recommendations to the Government in the autumn once we’ve finished hearing evidence about the options for action."

Universal Credit is replacing Child Tax Credit, Income-related Employment, Housing Benefit, Income Support, Income-based Jobseeker's Allowance, and Support Allowance and Working Tax Credit.

NOW READ:

Sainsbury’s trials virtual queuing system so customers won’t have to wait outside