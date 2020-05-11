Arctic blast to savage Britain as 10C temperatures bring snow and thunderstorms

11 May 2020, 11:23

The UK's weather is set for a dramatic change
The UK's weather is set for a dramatic change. Picture: PA

Just after we enjoyed a sunny spell over the May bank holiday weekend, the weather is set to take a turn for the worse.

The UK should be prepared for temperatures to plummet down to 10C following the sunny bank holiday, which could bring with it thunderstorms and even snow in parts of the country.

Arctic winds will be swept in from the North, set to give the nation a blast of freezing cold air, a drastic change from last week's weather.

Forecasters have warned of the dramatic change in weather for the week ahead, with Marco Petagna - a Met Office forecaster - stating: "It's from summer back to winter in 48 hours.

"Massive temperature changes are forecasted."

This past Saturday, the UK basked in the gorgeous sunshine as we lapped up some of the hottest temperatures of the year all over the country.

The majority of Brits followed the government's guidelines to stay at home, and fought the urge to head to the beaches and parks.

Parts of Scotland are already experiencing snow
Parts of Scotland are already experiencing snow. Picture: Getty

The Sun Online spoke to meteorologist Matthew Box, who revealed that the mercury hit a high of 25C.

However, we're set to see temperatures plummet to around 12 degrees over the upcoming few days, with parts of Scotland already experiencing these drops, along with snow.

Matthew Box also added: "But what we're seeing is a cold front bringing some cold air from the North down across the country.

"There is over a 10 degree difference in maximum temperatures across parts of Scotland and most of the country because of the cold air."

Dreary weather is the harsh reality for many Brits this week
Dreary weather is the harsh reality for many Brits this week. Picture: Getty

The Met Office's website states that today we will experience "showers affecting parts of northern Scotland and eastern England, wintry in the northeast at first.

"Dry elsewhere with broken cloud and sunny spells and strong winds making it feel cold in the south with gales along some coasts."

Later today we will experience a widespread frost in the south, with showers affecting Northern Ireland and northern England.

Tomorrow, the showers will continue to affect northern, central and eastern parts of the country, with windy bursts in the north of Scotland.

Then for the rest of the week, there will be scattered showers once again across the north and the east, with sunny spells elsewhere, however we are at risk of cold temperatures and frost overnight.

Latest News

See more Latest News

People are being encouraged to leave their packages three days before opening them

Public warned to leave parcels for 72 hours before opening in order to stop coronavirus spread

Coronavirus: Ministers finalise reinsurance scheme to rescue supply chains

UK & World

Can domestic cleaners work during lockdown? (stock images)

Can cleaners work in homes during lockdown? Latest government advice

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Paul Mescal plays Connel in Normal People

How old is Normal People actor Paul Mescal and who is he dating?

TV & Movies

Michelle Keegan has said she would love to work with Peter Kay

Michelle Keegan says she would love to work with Peter Kay as she confirms he’s ‘in talks’ to join new series of Brassic

Celebrities

Captain Tom Moore is reportedly working on his first book about his life

Captain Tom Moore 'lands £1.5million book deal for life story'

Celebrities

Phillip Schofield said he was in a 'state of confusion' after last night's lockdown update

Phillip Schofield says new lockdown guidance has 'tipped him over the edge' as he slams 'astonishing' new rules

TV & Movies

A woman has revealed how she removes red wine stains

Woman removes stubborn red wine stain from her carpet in seconds using £2.80 product

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby's dress is from Whistles

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her khaki shirt dress from Whistles

Celebrities