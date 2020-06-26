Britain braces for wet weekend as thunderstorms expected following blistering 33C heatwave

The weather's set for a drastic change. Picture: Getty

After a week of glorious weather, we can only expect temperatures to plummet as we head into the weekend.

Yesterday's scattered thunderstorms followed the blistering heat of this week, with storms erupting across the south and parts of Wales.

This brought an end to the incredible heatwave which saw the hottest day of the year at 33.3C.

The hot weather won't continue. Picture: getty

And it looks like it's not set to get any better with the lovely sunshine expected to give way to sweeping thunderstorms bringing heavy rain, lightning and hail.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is in place for the majority of the country from Thursday to Saturday, warning of disruption due to flooding, lightning strikes, hail and wind.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Steve Willington told The Sun: “Although many areas will enjoy dry and sunny weather over the next few days, the high temperatures will trigger thunderstorms which may cause flooding and disruption in a few places."

We can expect thunderstorms. Picture: Getty

The temperature in London around 3pm on Thursday hit 33.3C, breaking the record set the day before, the Met Office said.

The Met Office raised its heat alert level to three and health authorities urged sun seekers to protect themselves amid the "exceptionally hot weather forecast this week".

All of Scotland and the majority of England are covered by a thunderstorms warning for Saturday, which is something Brits should prepare for before they head out for a weekend at the beach.

The Met Office's warning for Saturday. Picture: Met Office

Their warning reads: "Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

"Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life.

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

"Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

"Some communities might become cut off if roads flood.

"Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost."