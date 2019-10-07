Environment Agency issues flood warnings across UK as torrential rain engulfs Britain

The awful weather is set to worsen in parts of the UK. Picture: PA

By Mared Parry

This wet weather is seemingly never-ending, and it's set to continue for the next few days.

Summer is well and truly over and as Brits reminisce over the warm weather from a few weeks ago, we should prepare for a gloomy few days as the wet weather won't be ending anytime soon.

The Met Office has forecasted a washout for this October as the UK is set to be battered with rain, particularly in the North of England and Scotland.

Flooding is likely to cause disruption in northern parts of the UK. Picture: PA

Flooding is expected across Britain today as we're continuing with a wet and windy start to October, with multiple flood warnings and alerts put in place by the Environment Agency.

Across England, there are currently two warnings at Naburn Lock and York's riverside properties - meaning that they should take immediate action to prevent flooding.

And there's also a further 23 flood alerts across the midlands and north of England - although in the past 24 hours there was an additional 49 warnings across England but they're no longer in force.

Brollies at the ready today as the heavens are set to open. Picture: PA

These are in Burton Trent, Lower Dove, Lower River Nidd, Lower River Soar in Leicestershire, Lower River Swale, Minor Watercourses in North Kesteven, Minor Watercourses of South Forty Foot Drain, Rase and Upper Ancholme, River Churnet and River Tean, River Foulness and Market Weighton catchment, River Sow and River Penk, River Trent in Derbyshire, River Wreake in Leicestershire, Severn Vyrnwy Confluence.

It also affects Tern and Perry Catchments, The River Bure, Spixworth Beck and surrounding Becks, The River Glaven through Hunworth, Thornage and Letheringsett, The Rivers Blyth and Walpole and Chediston, Bramfield and Wrentham watercourses, Tidal River Ouse from Naburn Lock to Selby, Upper Avon River Swift and Clay Coton Brook, Upper River Nidd, Upper River Ouse, and Upper River Swale.

A further seven flood alerts are in place in Scotland, affecting Ayrnshire and Arran, central Scotland, Dumfries and Galloway, Dundee and Angus, the Scottish Borders, Tayside and west-central Scotland.

The warnings and alerts currently in force in England. Picture: The Environment Agency

The Met Office predicts heavy showers across the UK today, with a band of rain moving eastwards over the country later on today.

Temperatures will peak at 16C, with the mercury expected to drop below 10C in some places tonight - a very chilly day.

Tomorrow we can expect very similar conditions as the majority of the country will experience a cold, wet day, with thundery showers possible in Wales and south-west and south-east England.