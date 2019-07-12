UK weather forecast: An entire MONTH's worth of rain to fall in just TWO HOURS as thunderstorms sweep Britain

12 July 2019, 12:00

The Met Office is expecting rain to hit parts of Scotland and southern England.
The Met Office is expecting rain to hit parts of Scotland and southern England. Picture: Getty / The Met Office

The Met Office has warned of flash floods, travel disruption, road closures and even power cuts as wet weather hits the UK today

A whole month's worth of rain could batter Britain today as The Met Office warns of thunderstorms and severe wet weather in places.

Heavy showers, flash floods, travel disruption, power cuts and even a chance of deep water causing danger to life could sweep the country, as forecasters publish yellow weather warnings across the UK.

Meteorologist Emma Smith explained that 30mm of heavy rain could fall in just 60 minutes, with another 20mm falling directly after – meaning July's entire rainfall average of 70mm could be reached in just two hours.

The Met Office said: "Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop during Thursday afternoon across parts of Scotland and northern England.

"Whilst many areas will miss the heaviest rain, where heavy showers and thunderstorms do develop they will be slow-moving bringing the potential for 20-30 mm of rain in an hour and 40-50 mm in 2-3 hours."

Publishing a yellow weather warning, which means conditions are likely to cause low level impact and travel issues, the UK's national weather service said those worst affected will be in parts of Scotland, East Midlands, North East England, North West England and Yorkshire.

The warning reads: "Heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause some travel disruption and flooding in places during Thursday afternoon and evening.

"There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life."

The bad weather was expected to hit last night, with conditions worsening today as the wet weather cranks up a notch.

However, forecasters have thankfully predicted a hot air plume, which is set to sweep in with some sunshine by Saturday and could bring scorching highs of up to 28C.

The Met Office said: "Rather cloudy at first with some rain across central and northern parts.

"Brightening up away from northern and western coasts with sunny spells and showers developing, these most frequent in the east.

"Thundery downpours over eastern Scotland and northeast England."

