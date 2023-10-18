Why is it called storm Babet? A look at how and why storms are named in the UK

18 October 2023, 11:22 | Updated: 18 October 2023, 11:31

Huge waves on the beach and woman struggling with rainbow umbrella
Storm Babet is about to hit the UK in the latest autumn storm. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

The UK is bracing itself for the second storm of autumn but what is the meaning of Babet? And how do weather experts pick the names? Here's everything you need to know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for Storm Babet from Wednesday 18th October for parts of the UK including London, eastern parts of Scotland and Ireland.

Storm Babet marks the second storm of autumn 2023 so far, after Storm Agnes brought severe weather disruption at the end of September.

Met Office's deputy chief meteorologist Steven Keates has said: "Storm Babet will bring impactful rain to many parts of the UK, but especially parts of eastern Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England later this week.

"Heavy and persistent rain will fall onto already saturated ground bringing a risk of flooding."

So as parts of the country prepare for flooding and winds of up to 60mph, Brits are asking just why is this storm called Babet and what's the meaning behind it?

Here's everything you need to know about storms in the UK including why storms have names and how they're chosen.

Cars driving in really heavy rain
Heavy rain and strong winds are forecast with Storm Babet. Picture: Alamy

Why is it called Storm Babet? What's the meaning?

A slightly unusual name for a storm has caused a lot of people to take an interest in to why experts have chosen this title.

So where did Babet come from? Well, simply, it's down to the fact a woman put her own name forward when visiting Dutch weather agency KMNI.

Why do storms have names?

The practice of naming storms goes way back to the 1950s and was established in the US.

Why? Naming storms meant the public could engage with the more severe weather forecasts, making them more manageable and relatable for all.

The Met Office also agreed that giving storms human names made it easier to track its progress across multiple media platforms.

For experts, it also made it straightforward for them to compare storms over time.

Man walking along the beach with dark clouds in the sky
UK storms are given names for a number of reasons according the experts. Picture: Alamy

How are storms in the UK named?

In 2015, following in the footsteps of the US again, the UK Met Office launched a "Name our Storm" campaign.

As a result, each year they draw a shortlist of names suggested by the public and use those to label the storms. In 2019, the Netherlands also began adding a few name suggestions to the UK's list.

It also used to be tradition to switch between male and female names.

For the 2023/24 seasons, the Met Office has changed the format on naming storms slightly as they have been picking names of prominent scientists and meteorologists instead.

What have been the storm names for 2023 so far?

Of course, the British weather hasn't left us short of storms this year. Names we've had so far are:

  • Agnes
  • Babet
  • Ciaran
  • Debi
  • Elin
  • Fergus
  • Gerrit
  • Henk
  • Isha
  • Jocelyn
  • Kathleen
  • Lilian
  • Minnie
  • Nicholas
  • Olga
  • Piet
  • Regina
  • Stuart
  • Tamiko
  • Vincent
  • Walid

