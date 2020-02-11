Met Office warn UK over approaching Storm Dennis, bringing strong winds and heavier rain than Storm Ciara

By Alice Dear

The UK are set for another wet and windy weekend as we say goodbye to Storm Ciara and hello to Storm Dennis.

Storm Ciara left the UK disrupted last weekend, and reportedly claimed seven lives across Europe due to powerful winds.

We may be seeing the back of Storm Ciara as the week goes on, but we're about to be hit by Storm Dennis, which is bringing snow, wind and rain to Britain over the coming weekend.

Storm Dennis was named by the Met Office on Tuesday 11th February, but isn't expected to hit Britain until the weekend.

The Met Office have said Storm Dennis will bring more disruption to the UK this weekend. Picture: Met Office

Early on Saturday morning, the jet stream will be "baring down" on the UK, with strong winds hitting parts of the Britain in the afternoon, explains the Met Office.

Storm Dennis is expected to bring transport and power disruptions, as well as dangerous conditions around the coast due to waves.

There will be some snow across the UK with Storm Dennis, but the Met Office have said snow won't be a big feature of this weather.

Storm Dennis is said to bring heavier rain than Storm Ciara. Picture: Getty

There is currently a yellow weather warning on Saturday due to the strong winds across the UK, but the Met Office have told the public to keep an eye on changing warnings as the week goes on.

Storm Dennis is said to be bringing in heavier rain than Storm Ciara did, with 15- 30 ml of rainfall expected in Southern and Western areas of the UK.

The Met Office have said Storm Dennis has come from a jet stream fuelled by large temperature contrasts in North America and Canada.

The UK is still recovering from the damage Storm Ciara caused. Picture: Getty

"We've got a really strong jet stream so you can expect some really fast aeroplanes travelling across the Atlantic", the Met Office explained in the live stream on Tuesday afternoon.

They added: "It deepends before it gets to the UK, and early Saturday it will be airing down upon the UK.

"As it arrives across the UK, it's a more mature feature, and that is crucial, Ciara intensified a little bit closer to the UK ."

As the coming week goes, winds are said to be easing on Wednesday, but then strengthening Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

