UK weather: Snow and 70mph gales to cause travel chaos in Britain after storm Ciara smashes country

10 February 2020, 06:56

Britain will be hit by snow and wind
Britain will be hit by snow and wind. Picture: Getty Images

Storm Ciara battered the country over the weekend, but things are set to get even worse this week.

After a very wet weekend, Britain is set to face more travel chaos this morning and for the rest of the week. 

Met Office forecasters have issued severe warnings for snow, gales and ice, with up to six inches (15cm) of the white stuff expected on Monday and Tuesday.

As the 'Storm of the Century' sweeps across the east, this threatens to cause rail and road disruption, power cuts and other problems for businesses and homes.

The yellow warning covers parts of the North West, North East, Midlands and Yorkshire, and the worst is expected between 3pm on Monday and 11.59pm on Tuesday.

Temperatures will also feel the coldest they have been this year, as a bitter breeze travels across from Canada.

Read More: Woman transforms carpet with £5 Wilko dye – taking it from brown to grey in one night

The Met Office said: "Showers will turn increasingly to snow later on Monday, becoming frequent and heavy at times and lasting through Tuesday.

"The snow showers will occur particularly over high ground giving locally 1-3cm above around 150 metres and 3-8cm above 300 metres.

Read More: Mum sparks fierce debate after revealing she wakes up at 4.30am to make husband's breakfast

"Snow will gradually build, perhaps leading to accumulation of 10-15cm on the highest routes.

"Any snow accumulations over low ground are likely to be temporary.

"Icy surfaces are likely to cause problems, especially overnight.

"Strong winds will be an additional hazard with gusts of 50-60 mph at times leading to drifting of snow over high ground."

As well as Scotland seeing snowy showers, the Weather Outlook forecaster Brian Gaze told The Mirror: "This is the South's best chance of snow this winter, with potential for significant snow in the North."

The Met Office has also issued another yellow weather warning for Wednesday, with snow and ice expected in Manchester.

Meanwhile, the Environment Agency currently has 227 flood warnings and 228 alerts.

This comes after Storm Ciara battered the country on Sunday when a month's worth of rain fell in just 24 hours.

Winds also reached up to 97mph on the Isle of Wight and 93mph hit Aberdaron, North Wales.

This left dozens of flights cancelled, rail passengers unable to travel and thousands of homes in the Midlands without power. 

