Storm Eowyn: Where 100mph winds will strike as red weather warnings issued

Dangerous 114mph winds pose threat to life as Storm Eowyn sweeps Britain. Picture: Getty

By Claire Blackmore

The Met Office warns Brits to 'stay at home' as rare red weather warnings are issued across the UK.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Red weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office this morning as violent 100mph winds are set to batter the UK.

Experts have predicted Storm Eowyn will pose a serious 'danger to life' after record-breaking gales of 114mph were recorded this morning in the worst-hit areas of Ireland.

Ferries, flights and trains have been suspended, schools have been forced to close, and police are pleading with Brits not to travel in parts of Scotland and the south west due to the dicey conditions.

The blustery weather and rain is expected to cause power cuts, damage to buildings, flying debris and uprooted trees in many parts of the country – so where and when will Storm Eowyn hit the UK?

A red wind warning is now in effect for Northern Ireland. Picture: The Met Office

When will Storm Eowyn arrive?

Storm Eowyn is predicted to bring damaging winds on Friday from the early hours of the morning through until the early evening.

The Met Office has placed rare red weather alerts in the worst-affected areas, spanning from 7am right through until 5pm.

Amber wind warnings are also in place in Northern Ireland, northern England, north Wales and much of Scotland between 06:00 and 21:00 on Friday, while some will run until Saturday at 06:00.

#StormÉowyn will bring damaging winds on Friday ⚠️



The strongest winds and most significant impacts are likely in Northern Ireland and central and southwestern parts of Scotland



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/fLgrLPEwWO pic.twitter.com/1DOBcJBjHa — Met Office (@metoffice) January 23, 2025

The Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning over almost the entirety of the UK for Friday.

"An extremely windy spell with disruption and potentially damaging winds tomorrow morning," a Met Office spokesperson told PA.

"It’s a big deep area of low pressure covering Northern Ireland hence the warning that covers Northern Ireland. Top wind speeds are expected on higher ground or exposed locations, potentially around coasts."

Record-breaking gales of 131 km/h set in Foynes Co. Limerick. Picture: The Met Office

Storm Eowyn map: Where winds will hit

The 'danger to life' alerts have been issued for Scotland and Northern Ireland so far.

The Met Office has placed red weather warnings from 7am until 2pm on Friday in those areas, and between 10am and 5pm for western and central areas of Scotland.

The strongest winds are expected to batter Northern Ireland and central and southwestern parts of Scotland with predictions of 80-90mph gusts inland and gales of over 100mph along the coast.

A very windy Friday to come with the arrival of #StormÉowyn 👇 pic.twitter.com/WCOIwTIZh7 — Met Office (@metoffice) January 23, 2025

A powerful jet stream is causing the dramatic conditions in the UK as it's pushing low pressure across the Atlantic following a recent cold spell over North America.

Storm Eowyn has sparked emergency phone alarms in Northern Ireland and Scotland alerting people to the incoming weather.

4.5 million people received an emergency weather alert for Storm Eowyn. Picture: Getty

The government's relatively new system forces a loud 10-second siren to sound from people's devices in the affected areas.

A Cabinet Office spokesperson said it's the "largest real life use of the tool to date" after 4.5 million people received the mobile warning.