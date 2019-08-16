UK weather: Flood warning in place as a MONTH’S worth of rain set to batter Britain today

It's going to be a very wet Friday. Picture: Getty Images/Met Office

By Naomi Bartram

Flood warnings are in place as England braces for a month's worth of rain in one day.

Raincoats at the ready because Britain could be hit by a month's worth of rain today.

And things are set to get so wet, that the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Friday as the August monsoon continues.

The warning will last from 8am to 10pm across the majority of the South and South West of England and Wales, with up to THREE inches of rain expected to fall.

Average rainfall for England in August is only 2.72 inches, so the downpours are set to cause severe travel chaos during peak times and even the threat of floods.

Read More: Britain's set for spider INVASION as wet weather forces them indoors

It's a wet one out there this morning 💦



Take care if you're out and about! ⚠️ #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/zud5P8aasc — Met Office (@metoffice) August 16, 2019

This along with strong gusts of up to 30mph-40mph will make for a very unsettled few days thanks to a jet stream in the Atlantic filtering low pressure towards us.

Met Office meteorologist Emma Smith said: "There's a chance the weather at the weekend could be quite disruptive, much like the one just gone.

"On Friday we could see wet and windy weather with further outbreaks of rain and coastal gales into the weekend."

Read More: UK heatwave to RETURN as Asian typhoon brings hot weather back

Luckily, things are looking up next week and we could be in for a seriously sunny bank holiday.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, things should begin to settle down and western England and Wales will see some better and sunnier weather.

Channel 4 News weatherman, explained that a typhoon from Asia typhoon is likely to bring hot temperatures back before the end of August.

In his forecast, he explained: “How a typhoon over Asia may bring summer weather back to the UK.

“Tropical storm Krosa is spinning around over the NW Pacific Ocean. It was previously a typhoon but has now weakened to a strong tropical storm.

“During the next few days, it’ll move over Japan and onwards to the far east of Russia.”

He added: “High pressure would bring settled weather for the end of August with some sunshine and a warmer feel than of late”.