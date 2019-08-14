Britain's set for spider INVASION as wet weather forces them indoors

As we head into autumn, Brits are going to see more and more spiders flock into their homes and offices.

It’s bad news creepy crawly haters, because this washout August could bring them flooding into our homes and offices.

Yep, while house spiders usually seek shelter in warm places at the beginning of September, frantic homeowners have been reporting "spider season" starting early.

Central heating provides the perfect conditions for females to lay their eggs before hibernating, but the wet weather has tricked the eight-legged creatures into premature mating.

And apparently, the population of false widows — the UK's only poisonous spider - has also increased thanks to the weather.

Families could see an influx of spiders
Families could see an influx of spiders. Picture: Getty

Pest controller Clive Boase told The Sun: “They’re more common than most people think.

"There are half-a-dozen different species of the false widow and they can survive both indoors and outdoors.

"They prefer suburban areas and are most commonly found around domestic and commercial premises.

"They love conservatories and toilet blocks, window frames, porches, lofts and garages and they like to live beneath kitchen appliances and cupboards.

“They certainly can give a painful bite but only as a last resort.”

Fortunately, there are some things you can do to ward off the creatures...

How can you keep spiders out?

Seal your home

It’s no surprise that spiders crawl through tiny gaps, so the way to stop them is to fill in all the little cracks and gaps around your doors and windows.

Have a clear up

Not cleaning up leftover food can attract insects into the house and this will attract spiders.

Using plastic storage containers rather than cardboard boxes is also a handy tip as these are harder for spiders to crawl into.

It’s also important to get rid of any spider webs or egg sacs as well which could be hiding in dark places like behind the sofa or in between cabinets.

It's important to keep things tidy
It's important to keep things tidy. Picture: Getty Images

Buy essential oils

Spiders are repelled by strong scents such as Peppermint oil, tea-tree and lavender.

Add 15 to 20 drops of any essential oil to a spray bottle filled with water and spritz it around the house.

Try vinegar

If the essential oils don’t work, filling a spray bottle with half white vinegar and half water and spraying it in any corners of your house or office could also ward off spiders.

Turn off your lights

While bright lights don't attract spiders, they do attract the insects that spiders like to eat - so turn off the outside lights and block indoor lights from shining out using blinds and curtains.

