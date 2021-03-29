Temperatures across Britain to reach up to 24 degrees today as lockdown restrictions lift

29 March 2021, 08:53

Britain will bask in the sunshine over the next couple of days
Britain will bask in the sunshine over the next couple of days. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The UK is being treated to a mini-heatwave this week as socialising rules start to ease.

Brits are set for a very sunny start to the week as a mini-heatwave brings temperatures soaring.

Some areas are expected to enjoy temperatures of up to 24 degrees on Monday and Tuesday, potentially giving us the hottest early summer temperatures on record.

If temperatures reach as high as expected, the start of the week with be Brits enjoying hotter weather than Saint Tropez and Ibiza.

READ MORE: Government guidelines mean you CAN use friend's toilet when visiting them in the garden

Brits could see temperatures hitting up to 24 degrees
Brits could see temperatures hitting up to 24 degrees. Picture: Getty

However, the two days of sun will quickly be followed with another drop in the mercury, and temperatures returning to the usual Spring numbers.

Greg Dewhurst, Met Office forecaster, said: "Large swathes of southern England and Wales will be dry with warmer temperatures than expected for this time of year, the average for March being 11-12C.

"The mercury could reach a high of around 18C on Monday, with Tuesday seeing highs of 24C (75.2F)."

From today, people are allowed to meet outdoors with up to six people or two households
From today, people are allowed to meet outdoors with up to six people or two households. Picture: Getty

He added: "Much of the UK will remain dry and bright until Wednesday, while parts of Scotland will see some heavy showers."

Temperatures will be high before dropping again from Wednesday
Temperatures will be high before dropping again from Wednesday. Picture: Getty

This mini-heatwave comes the day England enters into the next phase of lockdown ending.

From Monday, March 29, people will be allowed to socialise outdoors with up to six people – or two households – including in a private garden.

Outdoor sports facilities such as tennis courts, golf courses and open-air swimming pools will also be reopening.

READ NOW: Pubs could be allowed to ban punters who have not had the Covid-19 vaccination

Latest News

See more Latest News

Matt Hancock confirms people can travel across England to see family and friends from today

Matt Hancock confirms people can travel across England to see family and friends from today

This Morning

Airport workers find 185 baby Galapagos tortoises hidden in suitcase

UK & World

George Floyd killing: Derek Chauvin goes on trial in Minneapolis accused of murder

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Where was The Irregulars filmed?

Where was The Irregulars filmed?

TV & Movies

Who plays Sherlock in The Irregulars?

Who plays Sherlock Holmes in The Irregulars and what else has he been in?

TV & Movies

Who is in the cast of The Irregulars?

Who is in the cast of The Irregulars on Netflix?

TV & Movies

Was Prince Leopold a real person?

Is Prince Leopold from The Irregulars based on a real person?

TV & Movies

The product removed a huge amount of dirt from her hob

Cleaning fans rave over £3 scraper that gets hobs looking as good as new

Lifestyle

The best dairy-free Easter Eggs to buy for 2021

The best dairy-free Easter Eggs to buy for 2021

Lifestyle