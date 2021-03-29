Temperatures across Britain to reach up to 24 degrees today as lockdown restrictions lift

Britain will bask in the sunshine over the next couple of days. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The UK is being treated to a mini-heatwave this week as socialising rules start to ease.

Brits are set for a very sunny start to the week as a mini-heatwave brings temperatures soaring.

Some areas are expected to enjoy temperatures of up to 24 degrees on Monday and Tuesday, potentially giving us the hottest early summer temperatures on record.

If temperatures reach as high as expected, the start of the week with be Brits enjoying hotter weather than Saint Tropez and Ibiza.

Brits could see temperatures hitting up to 24 degrees. Picture: Getty

However, the two days of sun will quickly be followed with another drop in the mercury, and temperatures returning to the usual Spring numbers.

Greg Dewhurst, Met Office forecaster, said: "Large swathes of southern England and Wales will be dry with warmer temperatures than expected for this time of year, the average for March being 11-12C.

"The mercury could reach a high of around 18C on Monday, with Tuesday seeing highs of 24C (75.2F)."

From today, people are allowed to meet outdoors with up to six people or two households. Picture: Getty

He added: "Much of the UK will remain dry and bright until Wednesday, while parts of Scotland will see some heavy showers."

Temperatures will be high before dropping again from Wednesday. Picture: Getty

This mini-heatwave comes the day England enters into the next phase of lockdown ending.

From Monday, March 29, people will be allowed to socialise outdoors with up to six people – or two households – including in a private garden.

Outdoor sports facilities such as tennis courts, golf courses and open-air swimming pools will also be reopening.

