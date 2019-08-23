UK weather: Met Office warns of DANGEROUS Bank Holiday heat as temperatures soar to 33C

Britons have been warned to prepare themselves for potentially dangerous weather this August Bank Holiday, as temperatures as high as 33C are expected in parts of the UK.

The Met Office has warned that temperatures could even match Hawaii, as many families set off on mini breaks across the country for the last Bank Holiday weekend of the year.

A level 2 heat alert has been issued for some southern and eastern parts of the country, and the Met Office has warned that the conditions could present a potential health hazard.

They say that there is a 60 per cent chance of a "heat health criteria" between Saturday evening and Tuesday morning - meaning that the heat could be detrimental to the health of certain people.

A spokesperson said, according to The Sun: "High pressure will start to build over the south of England, allowing temperatures to gradually rise into the weekend, with the warmest temperatures in the south and east of England.

"Maximum temperatures on Saturday are likely to be near the threshold, but then a warm night is expected on Saturday night, with temperatures reaching thresholds from Saturday evening and onwards."

Experts have also warned that the hot weather could increase risk of car breakdowns, as many families take to the road for long weekend trips.

RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said: “With summer returning in time for the weekend for many of us, it’s going to mean millions of us take to the road for day trips and short breaks.

“Unfortunately, as the temperature rises so can the chances of a breakdown – so it’s important drivers check over their vehicle before setting out.

“Tyre pressure and tread, as well as oil and coolant levels, should all be looked at and doing so can really cut the chances of breaking down.

“Hungry, thirsty or tired passengers can also be recipes for in-car irritability – and ‘carguments’ – so pack enough food and water to keep your passengers happy, and plan in enough breaks along the way.”