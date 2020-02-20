UK weather: 72 hours of snow to hit Britain as Arctic storm hits the country

20 February 2020, 10:28 | Updated: 20 February 2020, 10:29

More severe weather is on the way... (stock images). Picture: Getty

Britain looks set to be hit by snow as Arctic storm brings extreme weather to the UK.

Even more severe weather has been predicted across the country, with forecasters claiming heavy snow could be about to hit some parts of the UK.

Snow could be about to hit some parts of the UK (stock image). Picture: Getty

Parts of north Wales, northern England and Scotland look set to be most affected, and the The Environment Agency (EA) warned of “heightened flood risk” in the midlands - with potential for a month's worth of rain in 24 hours to hit some areas.

A Met Office spokesperson told the Daily Star: “Hot on the heels of Storm Dennis, we have now got this next weather system coming through.

“We have a cluster of warnings around the UK running today into tomorrow.

“Rainfall totals are not too high at the moment. But if we are looking at the situation in 24 hours’ time, we could be looking at 50-60mm in South Wales, 70-100mm in North Wales, and up to 100mm in north west England.

Rain and snow is set to hit the UK over the next few days (stock image). Picture: Getty

“In the worst case scenario we could see a month’s worth of rain.

“It is more the fact that quite a lot of the UK has seen a wet winter. Ordinarily, 50mm of rain would give us a wet day, rivers would be able to cope.

“But the ground is saturated (due to the persistent, heavy rainfall) so it is causing problems.”

Forecasters at WXCharts have also predicted up to two inches of snow in some parts of the UK over the next few days.

