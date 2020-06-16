UK weather: Brits to enjoy highs of 25C after thunderstorm washout this week

16 June 2020, 10:51 | Updated: 16 June 2020, 10:57

The warm weather looks set to return later this week (stock images)
Forecasters have predicted heavy rain with intermittent sunny spells this week.

With both thunderstorms and heatwaves sweeping the UK throughout the month, the June weather has been *slightly* confusing so far - and the next few weeks look set to be no different.

Forecasters have predicted that heavy rain will hit many parts of the country for much of June, with intermittent sunny spells for the rest of the month.

Thunderstorms will hit parts of the UK this week (stock image)
According to Net Weather, some places in the west will be hit by heavy thunderstorms this weekend, and there will be fog and showery rain in the north west.

Downpours in areas of central and southern England will continue on Thursday, and some coasts will experience more mist than usual.

Jo Farrow from Net Weather said: "Northern Scotland will reach into the low 20C with more sunshine, Northern Ireland up to 21C with sunshine and the heaviest showers in the west this afternoon and very light winds."

It might be time to dig out the paddling pool again... (stock image)
"Wales will see clusters of heavier showers in the north around lunchtime with a few scattered about into the afternoon.

"Temperatures will reach 21C with hardly any breeze."

England will experience warmer temperatures, with highs of around 25C expected in London.

Met Office forecaster has told The Sun that there will be intermittent warm weather and thunderstorms this week.

He said: “Through much of this week – particularly through to Wednesday – we’re still expecting there to be this mix of sunny spells and heavy thundery downpours here and there.”

