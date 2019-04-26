UK weather forecast: Storm Hannah set to batter Britain and Ireland this weekend

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as Storm Hannah approaches. Picture: Met Office

Storm Hannah set to batter Britain and Ireland this weekend, as gales and heavy rain sweep in from Friday night onwards.

Last weekend the UK basked in temperatures of up to 27C over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

This week, however, things cooled off slightly and we've even experienced some sporadic April showers.

Now, the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning, as Storm Hannah is anticipated to strike areas of the UK and Ireland this weekend.

Here's your latest UK weather forecast for the weekend...

Areas of the UK and Ireland will be affected by Storm Hannah. Picture: Met Office

What is the UK weather forecast for this weekend?

Storm Hannah, as named by the Irish forecaster, Met Éireann, is expected to move in on Friday night, bringing with it strong gales and heavy rain.

Experts have said that the south and west of Northern Ireland, the south of Wales and southwest England will be hit by the storm, as well as areas of the Republic of Ireland.

It is predicted that winds of up to 60-70mph will batter exposed coastal regions, while inland areas can expect wind speeds of 45-55mph.

Over the course of the evening, heavy rains will strike, which may lead to a risk of flooding in certain areas.

By Saturday morning, it is expected that the showers will ease off slightly, but strong winds may persist. The afternoon is likely to get a bit brighter.

In the Republic of Ireland, counties including Clare, Kerry, Cork and Limerick are under a Status Orange weather warning by the Met Éireann.

Many areas in the UK have been issued with a yellow warning by the Met Office.

What is a yellow weather warning?

Yellow UK weather warnings are the most common types of warnings issued by the Met Office.

They indicate that care should be taken when going outdoors, and those travelling should plan ahead and take extra precaution.