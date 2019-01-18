Weekend weather forecast: Met Office warns of SEVERE SNOW as 'deep Arctic freeze' sets in

Brace yourselves. It's about to get really cold... Picture: Getty

The Met Office has warned that temperatures are about to plummet across the UK as cold snap worsens

If you thought your journey home from work last night was the coldest things could possibly get, we recommend staying in bed all weekend with a boiling cup of cocoa and three dressing gowns on - because it's about to get freezing.

The Met Office has warned that temperatures will plummet still more over night, and snow could fall across the country - which means an increased risk of injury to the general public.

a 'deep Arctic freeze' looks set to sweep chaos across the nation. Picture: Getty

The cold spell that looks set to worsen overnight will see the country hit by the lowest temperatures of the year so far, and forecasters have predicted two inches of snow in some regions. It's been warned that this could cause travel disruption across England and Wales.

A 'deep Arctic freeze' has already started to settle in, and will continue until midnight tonight, it has been claimed.

Commuters have been warned to expect potential longer journeys are roads and rails are thrown into chaos.

Temperatures look set to plummet to their lowest temperature of the year this weekend. Picture: Getty

Snow has already been seen falling in areas in England, Scotland and Wales, and frost has been covering much of the country.

Rain is also expected to hit parts of the country tomorrow morning, before heading eastwards throughout the day.

And The Weather Outlook predicts it's going to get a whole lot worse. The site said: "The cold theme continues next week and probably intensifies.

"During the middle part of the week a cold or very cold easterly flow is favoured. Sleet and snow showers are likely, particularly in northern and eastern counties.

"In the longer term it is expected to stays cold. Nighttime frosts become widespread and all regions could see snow at times."

