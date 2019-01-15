UK January weather forecast: Britain set to be covered in snow 'FOR A MONTH' as deep freeze sets in

Britain could be subjected to a 2019 version of last year's 'Beast From The East' within days (stock image). Picture: Getty

January 2019 weather forecast: the Met Office has warned of a repeat of last year's 'Beast From The East'

We're now finally coming to terms with the fact that it's about to get very cold. And we don't just mean swanning-about-in-a-light-jacket December cold, we mean triple polar vortex - eight inches of snow across the UK cold.

And it's about to get a whole lot worse.

Britain is apparently set to be covered in snow for an entire MONTH as a deep freeze sets in around the country. Yikes.

Forecasters have warned temperatures could drop as low as -17C. Picture: Getty

Today (Tuesday 15 January) is set to be the last day of mild temperatures, and freezing cold conditions are reportedly going to settle in for the rest of the week.

Snow is also forecast for parts of the country, with some commentators saying it could settle in places for an entire month.

To make matters more terrifying, temperatures could drop to -17C in parts of the country. The worst conditions are apparently going to start this week and continue on until the beginning of February.

The Met Office has warned people to prepare for snow, ice and widespread frost - and it went on to say that we cannot rule out a repeat of the dreaded Beast From The East of 2018.

Snow could settle in for up to a MONTH, some forecasters have warned. Picture: Getty

And it seems nobody is safe. The Met Office warned that snow could 'fall anywhere' after this weekend, and some forecasters have claimed it could be the coldest part of the year.

Heavy rain will sweep eastwards across much of England and Wales on Wednesday, and will be followed by colder weather with a chance of snow over northern hills, the Met Office warned.

Thursday will be frosty across the country, and drivers are being warned of a potential ice risk on Friday.

The potential for snow will get stronger the following Sunday as temperatures plummet even more.

NOW READ:

Video shows 'raining spiders' in Brazil thanks to freak phenomenon

Mark Little FAT SHAMES Gemma Collins after shock Dancing On Ice exit

Megan Barton-Hanson hits out at Wes Nelson’s Dancing On Ice partner Vanessa Bauer: ‘Hope the tactical breakup got you the headlines you wanted’