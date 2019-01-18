Research finds that January and February babies are most likely to be rich and famous

Liam Hemsworth, Elvis Presley and Zayn Malik were all born in January. Picture: PA

A study of Hollywood stars found that a large number are born between 20th January and 18th February.

The Journal of Social Sciences has found that a big portion of the most famous stars in Hollywood have been born in the first two months of the year.

With many huge celebs include Liam Hemsworth, Zayn Malik and Elvis being born between 20th January and 18th Februrary, does this mean Aquarius babies are destined for success?

Read more: The most intelligent star sign in the horoscope has been revealed

Children born in the winter are said to have an advantage over those born in the summer. Picture: Getty

The research also found that kids born in January have a higher chance of being more successful away from showbiz and are more likely to land a management position or become a doctor.

A study of S&P 500 Companies in the US found that 10% of CEOs were January babies.

A theory goes that those born in winter months are literally more chilled than summer babies who are apparently more hot headed.

If you take star signs into account, the traits of an Aquarius (shy and quiet but independent and original thinkers) contrast hugely with those of a Leo born in July or August (creative and passionate but stubborn and lazy).

via GIPHY

Of course if you don't believe in star signs then some research also maintains that winter babies have a head start in life.

Also, in the UK those born in the summer are the youngest in their year group and many studies have shown that children born in August suffer more at school.

Research carried out by the Institute for Fiscal Studies in the noughties revealed that fewer children born in August were likely to go to university.

So if you're about to have a baby you could end up being the parent to the next Prime Minister!