What is King Charles' net worth? The monarch's private fortune revealed

25 April 2023, 09:49 | Updated: 25 April 2023, 09:52

King Charles' net worth has been revealed
King Charles' net worth has been revealed. Picture: Alamy
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

How much is the royal family worth and where do they get their money? Here's what you need to know ahead of the King's Coronation...

Following the sad death of his mother Queen Elizabeth, King Charles’ coronation will be held on 6th May.

Thanks to his new role as monarch, Charles is one of the wealthiest people in England, with many royal fans wondering where his money comes from.

Well, most of it is in the royal family's private wealth, which holds around £23 billion in assets.

This includes the Crown Estate, Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace, the Duchy of Cornwall, the Duchy of Lancaster and the Crown Estate Scotland.

Buckingham Palace belongs to the Firm
Buckingham Palace belongs to the Firm. Picture: Alamy

These assets belong to the Crown itself and will be passed down to Prince William once he becomes king.

But how much is King Charles worth? Here’s what we know about his personal wealth…

What is King Charles’ net worth?

It is reported that King Charles is worth between £400 to £480 million, most of which he inherited from the Queen.

According to The Telegraph, the Queen had £400 million in personal investments that were "mostly in British blue chip shares."

King Charles and the late Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles and the late Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Getty Images

Most of her fortune has been passed directly to Charles, including a huge art collection, her personal jewellery collection and private royal homes.

The Queen’s stamp collection is also valued at a whopping £100 million, which has also been given to Charles.

On top of that, Charles has allegedly inherited the Queen Mother's £70 million fortune which was given to the Queen when she died.

After passing on his Duke of Cornwall title to son Prince William, Charles no longer owns the Duchy of Cornwall, which is a portfolio of private assets which makes £23 million per year.

King Charles: a life in pictures

But he now has access to the Duchy of Lancaster, which is another portfolio of land, property and financial investments, which reportedly brings in £17 million per year.

The royals also get a personal percent of profits from the Firm's assets thanks to something called the Sovereign Grant.

According to Forbes, the Crown Estate made £475 million in profits in 2020, with the royal family receiving a 25 percent of them (£86 million).

The BBC reports that sovereign grant money is mostly used for maintenance of the palaces and castles, while it is also used by the royals to pay for tours and engagements. The rest of that 75 percent goes to the British Treasury.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ex-SNP treasurer Colin Beattie 'unaware' party had bought £100,000 motorhome

UK & World

Jude McPhie admits murdering William Leiper whose burned body was found near children's park play area in Pollok, Glasgow

UK & World

Prince William settled phone-hacking claim against News Group Newspapers for 'very large sum', High Court told

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

A woman wore all her clothes to the airport to avoid extra fees

Woman wears 2.5kg of clothing to avoid paying airline's luggage fees

Lifestyle

Shaun Ryder has an ongoing feud with I'm A Celebrity star Gillian McKeith

Inside I'm A Celebrity stars Gillian McKeith and Shaun Ryder's 2010 row as they are reunited

TV & Movies

Gino D'Acampo blames TV bosses for Gino, Gordon & Fred's Road Trip being cancelled

Gino D'Acampo blames TV bosses for Gino, Gordon & Fred's Road Trip being cancelled

Showbiz

Holly Willoughby is wearing a colourful outfit today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her white lace midi skirt from Reiss

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has revealed she's getting a tattoo

Stacey Solomon 'so excited' as she shares first ever tattoo

Showbiz

A parent has said it's 'selfish' to let a child cry in a restaurant

Parent sparks debate after claiming it’s ‘selfish’ to let children cry in restaurants

Lifestyle

Alyssa has opened up about losing her job after MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia’s Alyssa Barmonde lost her job after the show

TV & Movies

Adele opened up in Carpool Karaoke

Adele left in tears as she opens up about divorce in final ever Carpool Karaoke

TV & Movies

A woman has said her neighbour has complained about her washing line

Furious neighbour claims laundry on washing line is 'ruining her view'

Lifestyle

Britain's Got Talent viewers 'work out' how Enzo pulled off magic trick

Britain's Got Talent viewers 'work out' how magician Enzo pulled off disappearing act

Showbiz

Max George surprises girlfriend Maisie Smith with 'proposal' on The Chase

Max George surprises girlfriend Maisie Smith with 'proposal' on The Chase

Showbiz

Molly-Mae Hague has taken her daughter Bambi on her first holiday

Inside Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury’s lavish holiday with baby Bambi

Showbiz

Cam and Tayla were rumoured to have 'cheated' on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia: Cam Woods and Tayla Winter's secret 'affair' explained

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a colourful outfit today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green floral midi dress

Celebrities

Len Goodman has died after a battle with bone cancer

Len Goodman: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, cause of death and family

Showbiz