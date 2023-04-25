What is King Charles' net worth? The monarch's private fortune revealed

King Charles' net worth has been revealed. Picture: Alamy

By Naomi Bartram

How much is the royal family worth and where do they get their money? Here's what you need to know ahead of the King's Coronation...

Following the sad death of his mother Queen Elizabeth, King Charles’ coronation will be held on 6th May.

Thanks to his new role as monarch, Charles is one of the wealthiest people in England, with many royal fans wondering where his money comes from.

Well, most of it is in the royal family's private wealth, which holds around £23 billion in assets.

This includes the Crown Estate, Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace, the Duchy of Cornwall, the Duchy of Lancaster and the Crown Estate Scotland.

Buckingham Palace belongs to the Firm. Picture: Alamy

These assets belong to the Crown itself and will be passed down to Prince William once he becomes king.

But how much is King Charles worth? Here’s what we know about his personal wealth…

What is King Charles’ net worth?

It is reported that King Charles is worth between £400 to £480 million, most of which he inherited from the Queen.

According to The Telegraph, the Queen had £400 million in personal investments that were "mostly in British blue chip shares."

King Charles and the late Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Getty Images

Most of her fortune has been passed directly to Charles, including a huge art collection, her personal jewellery collection and private royal homes.

The Queen’s stamp collection is also valued at a whopping £100 million, which has also been given to Charles.

On top of that, Charles has allegedly inherited the Queen Mother's £70 million fortune which was given to the Queen when she died.

After passing on his Duke of Cornwall title to son Prince William, Charles no longer owns the Duchy of Cornwall, which is a portfolio of private assets which makes £23 million per year.

But he now has access to the Duchy of Lancaster, which is another portfolio of land, property and financial investments, which reportedly brings in £17 million per year.

The royals also get a personal percent of profits from the Firm's assets thanks to something called the Sovereign Grant.

According to Forbes, the Crown Estate made £475 million in profits in 2020, with the royal family receiving a 25 percent of them (£86 million).

The BBC reports that sovereign grant money is mostly used for maintenance of the palaces and castles, while it is also used by the royals to pay for tours and engagements. The rest of that 75 percent goes to the British Treasury.