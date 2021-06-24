What time is the green list update today?

24 June 2021, 10:20

The green list review takes place today
The green list review takes place today. Picture: PA

What time is Thursday's green list announcement and what countries will be added? Here's what we know...

Today (Thursday June 24), the government is set to conduct its second review of the green list of countries people in the UK can visit without having to quarantine on their return.

Currently, there are 11 countries in the green list, including Gibraltar, Singapore, and Iceland.

The list is reviewed every three weeks, with the first taking place on June 3. No new countries were added during the first review, but Portugal was removed.

Here's what we know about when the next announcement will take place.

Currently, there are 12 countries on the green list
Currently, there are 12 countries on the green list. Picture: PA

When is the green list announcement?

We don't yet know the exact timing of the announcement, but the BBC reports that it will take place some time this afternoon.

Transport ministers are facing ministers this morning to conduct the review of the list.

What countries could be added?

We don't know which countries will be added to the list.

However, there have been a number of reports that destinations including Malta, Madeira and the Balearic Islands could be added.

As reported by the Guardian, a senior government source said it is ‘highly likely’ these destinations will be added to the list.

Reports have suggested that Ibiza could be added to the green list today
Reports have suggested that Ibiza could be added to the green list today. Picture: PA

What countries are currently on the green list?

The following countries are on the UK's current green list:

  1. Australia
  2. New Zealand
  3. Singapore
  4. Brunei
  5. Iceland
  6. Faroe Islands
  7. Gibraltar
  8. Falkland Islands
  9. South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
  10. Saint Helena Ascension and Tristan da Cunha
  11. Israel

