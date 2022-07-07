Prime Minister's statement: When is Boris Johnson resigning?

Boris Johnson is resigning as Prime Minister. Picture: Getty Images

When will Boris Johnson resign as Prime Minister? Here's what we know...

Boris Johnson is reportedly set to quit as Prime Minister today after a string of resignations from his Conservative party leaders.

New education secretary Michelle Donelan became the fifth Cabinet minister to hand in his resignation after accepting the role on Tuesday night.

But when is Boris Johnson resigning? Here’s what we know…

Boris Johnson is set to resign as Prime Minister. Picture: Getty Images

When is Boris Johnson’s resignation statement?

It has not been confirmed exactly what time Boris Johnson will make a statement resigning as party leader, but it is expected to be this morning.

No 10 said: “The prime minister will make a statement to the country today.”

He has reportedly spoken to Tory 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady and agreed to stand down.

Despite refusing to stand down yesterday, a government source has said he reflected overnight and woke 'with a clarity of thought'.

According to insiders, he will speak to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today to reassure him that nothing will change in the UK's support for the country.

The Prime Minister is set to quit today. Picture: Alamy

When will the new Prime Minister start?

A new Tory leader set to be in place by the party conference in October, a No 10 source said.

Mr Johnson will remain as prime minister until that point.

This comes after the new chancellor, Nadhim Zahawi, urged the prime minister to quit just 24 hours after accepting the job following Rishi Sunak's resignation.

Michelle Donelan resigned from the role of education secretary just one day after accepting Mr Zahawi's previous job, following in the footsteps of former health secretary Sajid Javid.

There have been 56 resignations in total.