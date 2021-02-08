When will large weddings be allowed in the UK?

When will big weddings return? Here's what we know about lockdown restrictions...

Couples who planned to have a big family wedding over the past year have had their plans turned upside down.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the rules on large gatherings have dramatically changed and many couples have had to cancel their big days.

But when will weddings be allowed again in the UK? Here’s what we know…

When will large weddings be allowed in the UK?

It is unclear when lockdown rules will be eased enough to allow big weddings and civil ceremonies, but this is unlikely to be for some time.

Boris Johnson is set to announce the roadmap to easing social distancing measures in England on February 22.

But schools will be the first to reopen, followed by non essential shops and the hospitality sector.

Due to the risk of spreading coronavirus, gatherings of large numbers of people will be one of the last things to ease.

In fact, an expert has now warned that massive events could not happen for ‘years’.

Tim Spector, professor of genetic epidemiology at King's College London, was discussing the possibility of bring festivals back.

He said in a recent interview: "I can't see us suddenly having another Cheltenham Festival with no regulations again, I can't see us having massive weddings with people coming from all over the world, I think for the next few years those days are gone.

"I think we should still continue to do the easy things, keeping our distance from each other in public, masks, handwashing etc, these things don't cost really anything to do."

He added: "I think we need to get used to that and that will allow us to do the things we really want to do more easily and more readily."

Currently, rules on weddings are different across the four nations in the UK.

In England, wedding and civil partnership ceremonies can only take place in England in exceptional circumstances and only six people can attend.

In Scotland, ceremonies can be held with up to five people, including the couple, witnesses, and the officiant if social distancing measures are in place.

In Wales, wedding ceremonies can only take place in approved venues and the maximum number of attendees is determined by the building’s capacity.

In Northern Ireland, up to 25 people can attend a ceremony, although events with more than 15 people require a risk assessment and face masks must be worn by guests.

