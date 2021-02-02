Mum furious after mother-in-law secretly pierces her baby's ears behind her back

By Naomi Bartram

The mum has banned her mother-in-law from seeing her children alone after she 'betrayed her trust'.

A woman has banned her mother-in-law from spending time alone with her children after she secretly got her daughter’s ears pierced.

The mum explained that she had given birth to her daughter three months ago when the subject of ear piercing came up.

According to the Daily Star, she wrote on Reddit: “It’s a big deal in my husband’s culture that the baby girls get their ears pierced pretty much at birth.

“I wasn’t comfortable with it. I know they won’t remember it and wasn’t so much the pain aspect, but more so I wanted her to be able to decide.

“Yes, the holes close up, but I’d rather her get to decide when or if she pierces them, when she’s older.

The user said that she had told her mother-in-law this and her husband agreed with her.

But when she left her daughter alone with her mother-in-law, she came back to find that she had got her ears pierced.

She added she ‘felt violated’ by the betrayal, writing: “She said she had my sister-in-law (husband’s sister) do them. She’s done them for all the babies in the family and it was tradition.

“I felt so violated, took my kids and told her to leave.”

After an almighty argument, the mum said she has banned her mother-in-law from being alone with her children, while her husband is still divided over the situation.

Unsurprisingly, the post gathered a lot of attention, with hundreds of people agreeing that the mother-in-law had acted unreasonably.

One person wrote: “Your children not hers. If she can't respect the decisions you and your husband make then she isn't fit to babysit.”

“That is absolutely NOT OKAY. It’s not like oh she painted your kids nails and that washes off. No she put HOLES in YOUR BABY's ears,” said another.

While a third added: “If she can't be trusted to follow your simple instructions she shouldn't be allowed to watch your children."

